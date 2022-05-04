InnoLead Brings Global 1000 Innovation Leaders to Brooklyn

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoLead is hosting its New York Impact conference in Brooklyn on May 18 and 19, 2022. The conference brings together leaders in large organizations who are responsible for innovation, strategy, design, emerging technology, and research and development.

This year, Impact expects more than 100 professionals from a wide range of industries to attend a series of breakout sessions, workshops, and keynotes on trending topics and new growth practices within large organizations.

Speakers at the New York conference include top executives from Adobe, Tiffany & Co., Pfizer, IBM, Verizon, AARP, Prudential, Entergy Corporation, and more. Sessions will cover a wide array of topics including: the metaverse, sustainability, best practices for corporate and startup collaborations, and managing remote teams.

The event is designed to foster peer-sharing and is limited to a maximum of 125 participants, creating a close-knit learning community. Impact registration is open only to people who currently hold innovation roles in corporations, non-profits, and government agencies.

"We've been living through a time of incredible change and disruption, and most companies are realizing that the old strategies and playbooks just don't work anymore," says InnoLead CEO and co-founder Scott Kirsner. "The goal of Impact is to bring together the people responsible for rewriting those playbooks, and coming up with new growth strategies — and let them learn from one another."

To learn more about the event and its sponsors, please visit innovationleader.com/impact.

About InnoLead

InnoLead is a fast-growing media and events company with a laser focus on helping the world's largest companies thrive. Since 2013 InnoLead has built the largest community of corporate innovation, strategy, and R&D executives in both public and private companies, helping these executives to strengthen their innovation programs; connect with useful resources, solutions, and vendors; and engage with peers inside innovative labs and workplaces around the globe. For more information about InnoLead membership and events, visit www.innolead.com or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kristof Torok

Marketing & Communications Lead

kristof@innovationleader.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment