Largest IT Ops Community Gathering on May 18 for RESOLVE ‘22 to Collaborate on the Rise of AIOps

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, today announced the final agenda for RESOLVE ‘22, the only community event designed exclusively for IT Ops professionals. The virtual conference will take place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with a focus on how IT Ops professionals are embracing AIOps. Former VMware COO and SAP president Sanjay Poonen will serve as the event's headliner, with other highlights including an expert panel discussion featuring analysts from Forrester, Advent International and Insight Partners.



What: RESOLVE ‘22

When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Who: This year's event will feature speakers from AWS, Akamai, eWeek, Dell, Honeywell, Sony PlayStation, Waste Management, Wells Fargo and more, as well as an expert panel discussion with predictions from Forrester, Advent International and Insight Partners. In addition, Sanjay Poonen, former COO of VMware and President of SAP, will host a fireside chat titled “The CIO’s Dilemma: Balancing Innovation Without Chaos.”

Where: RESOLVE is a half-day online virtual event. Registration is available here .

Event details: IT Ops professionals have experienced incredible change over the past few years. Teams are working hard to keep their business running, while also supporting the rapid pace of digital innovation. Now in its third year, RESOLVE ‘22 is designed for IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE professionals to get together and hear from, talk with, and ask questions of peers while learning how they are addressing various industry challenges. RESOLVE ‘22 promises to be an educational forum designed for peer sharing, collaboration and networking, with no vendor pitches or long boring presentations.

To register for RESOLVE ‘22, visit the registration page .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transform IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

