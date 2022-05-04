Artec 3D Announces 2022 Class of Gold Certified Ambassadors and Partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D, a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announces its list of 2022 Gold Certified Ambassadors and Partners. The list is comprised of companies with exceptional knowledge of 3D scanning that have demonstrated world-class customer service.



With almost 100 new Gold Certified Ambassadors and Partners, Artec 3D has continued to train and support its network of authorized resellers, which now consists of 138 companies across more than 60 countries. Artec 3D’s professional line of 3D scanners offers a solution for nearly every industry and experience level, making 3D scanning easier and more efficient.

To earn the Gold-level accreditation, each Artec 3D reseller must complete a rigorous testing process that demonstrates their advanced knowledge of Artec’s comprehensive product line of 3D scanning software and hardware, including Artec Studio 16. Ambassadors are companies that have achieved Gold-level accreditation, as well as possess Artec 3D’s full suite of professional 3D scanning technology and have gone above and beyond in promoting its benefits. By purchasing from a Gold Certified Reseller or Ambassador, end users have access to verified products and professional training of the highest level in their local language.

“Every year we ensure our resellers are up to date on the latest Artec technology and offerings, and every year, we’re excited to see our list of Gold Certified Partners continue to grow,” said Artyom Yukhin, President and CEO of Artec 3D. “3D scanning is displacing many traditional processes and workflows as industries ranging from healthcare to archaeology are seeing the benefits and potential that 3D scanning affords them.”

This year’s class of Gold Partners and Ambassadors includes:

Artec 3D Gold Certified Ambassadors

3D Numérisation (France)

Knut Lehmann IngenieurBüro (KLIB) (Germany)

Sharemind (Italy)

DataDesign Co., Ltd. (Japan)

4C Creative Cad Cam Consultants (Netherlands)

3D Master s.c. (Poland)

Tripodi (Poland)

Shonan Design (Singapore)

Central Scanning Limited (UK)

Digitize Designs, LLC (USA)

GoMeasure3D (USA)

Laser Design (USA)

Rapid Scan 3D (USA)

TriMech Solutions (USA)

Artec 3D Gold Certified Partner

3D Space Labs Pty Ltd (3DSL) (Australia)

Freedspace/Thinglab (Australia)

B2N (Bulgaria)

CMMXYZ (Canada)

Javelin Technologies Inc. (Canada)

My Engineering Ltd. (Canada)

Beijing Onrol Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Ningbo FLD-TECH Co., Ltd. (China)

JIE Technology Сo., Ltd. (Hong Kong, China)

3D Printhuset A/S (Denmark)

Hiway Technologies (Egypt)

AIPWorks (Finland)

CADvision (France)

Boreal (France)

Kreos (France)

3D-picture.net (Germany)

algona GmbH (Germany)

Antonius Köster GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

JGC GEOINFORMATION SYSTEMS S.A. (Greece)

Altem Technologies (India)

ABACUS Sistemi CAD-CAM srl (Italy)

Caliber Eng. Ltd. (Israel)

OPT Technologies Co., Ltd. (Japan)

UAB 3D Creative (Lithuania)

Goal-Tech Engineering Solutions (Mexico)

CAD Solutions S.A. (Peru)

3D FORMAT/3D Innovations Ltd. (Russia)

Hello3D Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

NEXPACE INC. (South Korea)

3DZ Spain (Spain)

algona GmbH Switzerland (Switzerland)

SolidWizard Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

infoTRON A.Ş. (Turkey)

UA Company KODA Ltd. (Ukraine)

Europac 3D (UK)

iMakr Ltd. (UK)

Patrick Thorn & Co. (UK)

3D MIDDLE EAST LLC (UAE)

3DMakerWorld, Inc. (USA)

Delscan (USA)

Digital Scan 3D (USA)

Direct Dimensions Inc. (USA)

Hawk Ridge Systems (USA)

Indicate Technologies (USA)

Reality 3D LLC (USA)

TPM (USA)





To find an Artec 3D reseller near you, visit https://www.artec3d.com/where-to-buy.

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in the United States (Santa Clara, California), China (Shanghai), and Montenegro (Bar). Artec 3D develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec 3D’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology and many more.

Press Contact

Kellie Woods

PAN Communications for Artec 3D

Artec@pancomm.com



