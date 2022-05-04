Marisa A. Edmund Establishes the Advancing Women in Optics Scholarship for University of Arizona Wyant College

TUCSON, Ariz., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marisa A. Edmund, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Edmund Optics, has established the Advancing Women in Optics Scholarship at the University of Arizona Wyant College of Optical Sciences. "I am proud to be doing my part to promote diversity and am honored to recognize women forging careers in optics. This is especially critical in areas where women are typically under-represented across the industry," says Marisa. "The advice I would offer our candidates is simple; become a powerful agent of change. Engage with leaders, mentors, and subject matter experts to build skills in core technology, optics, and related operations functions. The success of women in our workplace is a priority. Let's continue to shine a light on one another and celebrate our achievements both big and small." While not limited to only those who identify as women, the goal of the scholarship is for applicants to show a passion in advancing women in the field of optical sciences and optical engineering and supporting diversity in STEM fields.

Marisa is a third-generation owner of Edmund Optics and has over 25 years of professional contribution in the photonics industry as a global leader in direct marketing, sales, organizational development, and strategic planning. Her specialty is in global communications, human resources, integration of acquired companies, and expanding into emerging markets.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About the University of Arizona James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences:

The University of Arizona James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences (OSC) has been lighting the future since 1964 by providing an internationally pre-eminent program in all aspects of the study of light. OSC offers a diverse student body, challenging courses, pioneering research programs with award-winning faculty, and close relationships with the optics industry. For more information, please visit www.optics.arizona.edu.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

Related Images











Image 1: Marisa A. Edmund Advancing Women in Optics Scholarship





Marisa A. Edmund, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Edmund Optics, has established the Advancing Women in Optics Scholarship at the University of Arizona Wyant College of Optical Sciences.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment