Cannabis Marketing Solutions Provider Alpine IQ Announces Integration with Birchmount Network, the leading provider of prepaid card technology

Customers can convert points accrued from purchases to hard dollar amounts via an electronic gift card through this new integration.



ShinyBud Cannabis Co. is the first to launch to loyalty members

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the omni-channel messaging leader whose digital data management and loyalty programs are the gold standard for cannabis retailers and brands, today announced its integration with Birchmount Network, the industry’s top gift card and marketing services company. This partnership enables new possibilities for customer loyalty by allowing customers from Retailers and Brands using Alpine IQ and Birchmount the option to turn their points into currency allocated onto instantly downloadable digital gift cards via Apple/ Android wallet passes.



Mike Nadeau, Chief Operating Officer at Ontario-based ShinyBud Cannabis Co. said, “We’re excited to be the first cannabis retailer to market with this new innovative feature and to offer our most loyal customers the ability to turn points into e-gift cards. It provides our customers with a valuable incentive to return to our stores and accumulate loyalty points.”

“Our partnership with Alpine IQ will enable our mutual clients to drive more revenue and foster loyalty,” said Alex Davidkhanian, President of Birchmount Network, “Tying gift cards with loyalty is a powerful combination.”

Birchmount Network is the complete cannabis gift card solution, with features like physical, digital, and reloadable gift cards, promotional gift card management, and an online consumer sales platform. This partnership promises to be a successful growth-generator for Alpine IQ, pushing the Colorado-based company one step closer to its goal of becoming the world’s most valuable loyalty partner for dispensaries and brands. Alpine IQ markets a full suite of tools to protect, segment, promote, and sync consumer experiences both in-store and online. The Alpine IQ product lineup includes many components that work seamlessly together on top of cannabis-specific third parties to power loyalty systems, mobile apps, text messaging, point of sale, marketing automation, referral programs, store review automation, in-store screens, and more.

“The Alpine IQ Birchmount partnership is a no-brainer for retailers and brands looking to amplify customer loyalty and retention efforts” says Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ.“We're excited to add value to our retailers and brands and develop this relationship further.”

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

About Birchmount Network

Birchmount Network is a gift card and marketing services company that provides comprehensive revenue and brand solutions. We collaborate with our partners to acquire new consumers, build loyalty and increase incremental revenue. Birchmount is the market-leading gift card platform for the cannabis industry, leveraging over 20 years of experience with global retailers. A turnkey, end-to-end solution, Birchmount provides seamless POS integration, easy setup and training, insightful analytics, convenient digital eCard solutions, and support for end-to-end program management, including accounting and compliance.