Singing Machine Unveils Hot New Toy Line

Plush toys meet the joy of singing!



Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – announces the official product release of its new Sing-along Crew plush characters. This newest hit kid’s product line is a unique approach to plush toys with sing-along capabilities designed for on-the-go fun. Each character is full of fun personality designed to encourage children to discover a love with music and singing. This exclusive toy line fuses fun features kids are sure to love:

Meet the Crew: “Big Pan” Panda, “Uni-Queen” Unicorn and “Lil’ Rex” T-Rex plush characters, adorably designed for singing and companionship.

Let’s Get Loud: Built-in speaker and microphone for hours of singing and amplified talking entertainment.

Amp up the Fun: Two built-in songs and sound effects unique to each Sing-along Crew member.

On-the-Go: Backpack straps to take the fun anywhere.

The new Sing-along Crew line brings together children’s love for plush toys, singing and dancing with on-the-go mobility. Designed for fun with many early learning developmental advantages to discover singing and encourage confidence and speech development. Recommended for ages 3+.

The Sing-along Crew is the first design concept by Julissa “Julie” Del Rosario of Avant Garde Products. Julie, originally an immigrant from Peru, moved to the US and became the caretaker for Eddie Steele, the Company’s original founder and former-CEO. While working for Eddie, Julie was exposed to Eddie’s love for products and discovered her own passion for toys. After Eddie’s passing in 2019, Julie launched her own startup, Avant Garde Products, to develop and design unique toy concepts. This project is the first partnership between Singing Machine and Avant Garde.

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “We’re delighted to be working with Julie on this new creative line of music-inspired toy products. We’ve married the popularity of plush toys and added the hot ‘wearable’ play-factor. Then, we brought our signature element of music and singing to the products. The Singalong crew has tested extremely well among the target audience and makes a great addition to the beginner lineup to our Singing Machine Kids assortment.”

Product Availability

The Sing-along Crew is available now on Amazon.com, Walmart.com & Singingmachine.com

Suggested retail price: $29.99. Visit Singalongcrew.com for additional information.

Video Commercial link

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

