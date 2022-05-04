Encapsulated Flavours Market will Record a Sluggish 5.4% CAGR through 2022 - 2032

NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global encapsulated flavours market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.4% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 5 Bn by 2032.



The desire toward natural, nutritious, and healthy products is growing, yet the food business faces significant hurdles due to the poor qualities of these ingredients. To avoid such problems, corporations are concentrating on capturing the original flavour of their products using various techniques. Consumers love adding flavours to many sorts of food products such as cookies, biscuits, and ice creams these days, which is expected to raise demand for encapsulated tastes. Furthermore, rising health awareness and time constraints, as well as the resulting desire for functional and convenience foods, are likely to drive market expansion.

Furthermore, customers have begun to favor fizzy and flavored drinks, which is projected to result in an increase in revenue growth for various encapsulate flavors across geographies. Consumers have opted to swap to drinks with natural flavorings due to the recognized negative health impacts of artificial flavoring. As a result, health-conscious consumers are opting for plant-based beverages over other drinks. This is a crucial aspect that is expected to propel the industry forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The encapsulated flavours market is segmented based on product type, wherein flavor blends is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the market share over the forecast period.

The North American encapsulated flavours market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.

North America is inferred to account for a major chunk of the global encapsulated flavours consumption through 2032

Encapsulated flavours application in bakery and confectionary is expected to hold a market share of over 25% in the forecast period

“Demand for different mixtures of flavors is expected to benefit the growth of the encapsulated flavors market,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global encapsulated flavor market is primarily characterized by the presence of a large number of local and multinational companies operating in the global market, with multinationals accounting for approximately 70% of the market share, allowing them to act as price regulators in the industry. Moreover, key market players are investing heavily in R&D to develop innovative goods and are expanding their efforts to develop high-quality, cost-effective products that can be used in a variety of applications:

Frutarom Switzerland Ltd, for example, employs cutting-edge technology such as Durarome, which protects flavors from oxidation while still preserving their freshness

PLT Health Solutions, Inc. introduced a broad-spectrum anti-microbial activity, a new flavor encapsulating technology that helps extend shelf life and enhance flavor in a variety of food and beverage items

Encapsulated Flavours Market by Category

By Product Type, Encapsulated Flavours Market is segmented as:

Flavor Blends

Essential Oils

Natural Extracts

Other Product Types

By Encapsulation Process, Encapsulated Flavours Market is segmented as:

Spray Drying

Spray Congealing/Chilling

Fluid Bed Coating

Glass Encapsulation

Other Processes



By Flavor Type, Encapsulated Flavours Market is segmented as:

Fruit Flavors

Nut Flavors

Chocolate Flavor

Spice Flavors

Vanilla Flavor

Citric Flavor

Berry Flavor

Other Flavors

By Applications, Encapsulated Flavours Market is segmented as:

Bakery and Confectionary

Cereal and Oatmeal

Snack Food

Frozen Food

Dairy Products

Beverages and Instant Drinks

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4. Global Encapsulated Flavours Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continue…

