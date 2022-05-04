Disposables By Fresh Bros Top the List for Best Delta 8 Vape Pens For 2022

Orlando, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the leading licensed CBD and hemp product manufacturers in the US, Fresh Bros have established themselves as a reputable and trusted brand. For over a decade, they’ve created reliable, forward-thinking products that meet and excel the needs of their customer base, of which includes athletes, consumers and start-up businesses.

Now, Fresh Bros are celebrating further success, following the news that they have topped the list for best Delta 8 vape pens for 2022. In an industry that has fierce competition, where new and innovative products are developed at rapid pace, this list topping achievement is a tribute to their dedicated team who continue to lead the way for Delta 8 product manufacturing in the U.S.

They’ve gained recognition for their Delta 8 disposable vape pens and cartridges, both of which outperformed competitor products in key categories that included reliability, taste, effectiveness and pricing.

Below, we outline why Fresh Bros topped the list for best Delta 8 vape pens of 2022, and detail some competing brands that just fell short of the coveted award:

#1 – Fresh Bros Delta 8 Vape Pens and Cartridges

The best Delta 8 vape pens for 2022 are the range of disposables by Fresh Bros and their Delta 8 cartridges. These are considered to be the ideal products for consumers who wish to experience Delta 8, as they are manufactured by a fully licensed, industry-recognized brand who excel in the following criteria categories:

Reliability

Despite their disposable nature, vape pens still need to be reliable, effective products that consumers can put their trust in. Fresh Bros disposables and cartridges were considered to be very reliable, long-lasting, and manufactured to a noteworthy high quality.

Taste

Available in a multitude of different flavors, including Birthday Cake, Juicy Fruit, Purple Punch, Skywalker OG, Strawberry Banana, Do Si Dos and Gelato, the disposable vape pens and cartridges from Fresh Bros provided a smooth inhale that packed ultimate flavor. The Delta-8 distillate is backed up by rare minor cannabinoids and flavorful terpenes.

Pricing

The disposables by Fresh Bros are very well priced considering the quality of the build. With exceptional care taken during their research and manufacturing process, and with wholesale pricing available for bulk buys, their pricing stacks up against the very best in the market. They also offer monthly subscriptions which provide consumers with further discounts.

Effectiveness

For those who are looking to experience Delta 8, a vape pen is a fantastic way to do so. The cartridges and disposables by Fresh Bros an are one of the fastest ways to get Delta 8 THC activated in the body, as the vapor travels to the lungs and is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream.

Supporting Information

Fresh Bros also scored particularly strong against competitors for the comprehensive, transparent supporting information and resources associated with their disposables and cartridges. Purchasers are provided with an abundance of information regarding the products, their uses, what Delta 8 is, the effect it has, the benefits, and the legalities.

Those who just fell short of top spot

As mentioned, the vape pen industry is fiercely competitive. Although Fresh Bros took home the award for 2022, a number of brands received notable mentions, including Exhale Wellness, BudPop, Hollyweed, DiamondCBD, 3Chi and Tribe Tokes.

Many of these brands were regarded as trusted manufacturers who built high quality products, but were ultimately beaten by Fresh Bros, who continue to build on their decade of success and notability within the CBD and hemp product manufacturing industry.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fresh Bros™ is much more than a licensed CBD and Hemp product manufacturer. They embody an active community with a universal holistic health vision. Focused on developing transparent, innovative, and reliable products and services for athletes, consumers and starting businesses, they have been in the hemp industry for a decade. For more information visit their website: https://freshbros.com/

