Limestone, Porcelain or Sandstone: Paving Shopper Launch New Website to Help Redesign Your Outdoor Space

UK's number one for paving slabs, garden patios and outdoor spaces, Paving Shopper, have created a new website for UK homeowners to help them design their perfect outdoor space with as much ease and choice as possible.

With ethically sourced paving products from India, such as, their beautiful sandstone and limestone or their stunning porcelain paving from Italy, Paving Shopper, offer you a wide range of quality products to suit all budgets and tastes.

Paving Your Way

Looking for a way to reinvigorate your garden, patio, or driveway?

Paving Shopper makes this easy with their specialist selection of paving slabs that are:

Easy to install and maintain

Created out of durable and long-lasting materials

Children and pet friendly by being non-slip

Resistant to staining and fading

In a range of different colours and styles

Can be purchased in patio packs or as single size paving

In addition, they also have a choice of decking, artificial grass, and cobblestones if you prefer something different, as well as primers, gouts and adhesives to help you complete the job correctly and efficiently.

Paving Shopper and their price match team guarantee a premium selection of products at the best value for money, while their new website makes the process of choosing simple, with their helpful guides and videos.

They also provide picture examples with a wide range of colour variations, to help you pick the perfect paving to suit your home and style.

Sandstone

Discover the collection of Paving Shopper’s sandstone paving that can be used to bring something special to your driveways, patios, or garden paths at an affordable price.

With the choice of smooth or riven sandstone, adding a touch of luxury with paving such as Kandla Grey Indian Sandstone, which looks like silver waves, you have the materials needed to create your ideal outdoor aesthetic.

Porcelain

If you’re looking for an alternative to natural stone, then Paving Shopper’s high quality Italian porcelain paving slabs are the perfect imitation.

By feeling and appearing like natural stone, but less expensive porcelain slabs are a low-maintenance option that resists moss, algae, and mould, meaning that you can admire your paving throughout the year.

Limestone

With its diverse range of natural textures and colours, limestone is not only beautiful but with its high density and fewer pores than other stones, is also incredibly strong with the added benefit of being anti-slip.

Paving Shopper offer a range of limestone patio kits or single-size paving to be used for durable flooring or to add some shine to your walkway.

Customer Focus

Paving Shopper prioritises excellent customer service and their team is always available to answer any questions or solve any problems that you can’t find in the ‘about’ section on their website.

They even go one step further and offer a “try before you buy” option that allows you to select a sample of paving or artificial grass, to make sure you are 100% happy before committing to the full pack.

That’s not all, Paving Shopper also offers free shipping on UK delivery orders over £200 and aim to deliver your paving between 2-3 days, but if that isn’t quick enough, they also provide an express delivery service.

With all of this, it is no surprise that customers have given Paving Shopper a 4.2/5 stars on Trustpilot.

More information

To find out more about their products and how to design your perfect outdoor space, please visit Paving Shopper’s website at pavingshopper.co.uk. You can check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pavingshopper

