Ascend Set to Impress at Grand Opening in Bay Area’s Novato

Novato, California, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Ventures, California’s leading builder of eco-friendly solar all-electric homes, announced the highly-anticipated grand opening event at Ascend at Hamilton Field is officially set to unveil the model homes on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 802 State Access Road in Novato, Calif. With sales currently underway, all are warmly invited to stop by and see everything that these beautiful, earth-friendly residences have to offer.

“We are very excited to showcase this unique community of Ascend. It’s nestled in the lovely city of Novato in Marin County and the homes will feature all of the green, energy efficient elements that one would expect in such a peaceful country setting,” said Phil Kerr, CEO at City Ventures.

Grand opening visitors will have the opportunity to tour two model homes with distinct floor plans, as well as the homes that are currently selling now. Designed by Bay Area-based William Hezmalhalch Architects (WHA), the Spanish Colonial-style townhome layouts at Ascend range from three to four bedrooms and offer up to 1,800 square feet. Prices start in the $900,000s.

Each townhome comes with an attached two-car garage, as well as interior finishes such as granite or quartz countertops with 6” backsplash throughout, stainless steel appliance package, keyless entry, NEST™ programmable learning climate control thermostat, and other high-performance energy-efficient appliances and materials. Residents will also have access to a community garden, picnic area, playground, and bocce ball courts.

City Ventures has noted that the location for Ascend at Hamilton Field in the North Bay town of Novato, Calif. was chosen for its local appeal and connectedness.

“We really tried to tap into Novato’s iconic architecture as we curated the look and feel of Ascend,” said Phil Kerr, CEO at City Ventures. “Southern Novato is a charming place that is oriented to many outdoor recreational areas, all conveniently interconnected by a beautifully maintained trail system. Ascend will be the perfect community for those seeking a sustainable, healthy lifestyle that strikes a unique balance of town and country — all just 45 minutes north of San Francisco.”

Ascend is near the historic Christmas Tree Hill and part of Novato’s Hamilton Field redevelopment, a vibrant master-planned community with residential neighborhoods, business centers, parks, and protected wetlands. The redevelopment features 70 acres of parks and 50 acres for community facilities, including a library, gymnasium, recently renovated outdoor swimming pool, self-storage, baseball and soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts, open playing fields, a 15,000-square-foot skate park, and an outdoor amphitheater.

Ascend is just minutes to the SMART train, which provides easy access to San Francisco via the Larkspur Ferry, as well as the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, one of Marin County’s favorite destinations for shoppers, and Grant Avenue’s boutiques and restaurants.

City Ventures has had over 500 solar-powered homes under construction at nine different communities throughout the Bay Area the past few years, including nearly 300 homes currently being built at Stony Village and Round Barn in Santa Rosa. Since 2010, they have sold more than 1,200 homes in Northern California.

For more information, and to join the Ascend interest list, please visit CityVenturesNovato.com or call the Sales Gallery at (415) 214-4689 and follow us on Facebook @novatonewhomes.

About City Ventures

City Ventures is a rapidly growing California homebuilder focused on repositioning underutilized real estate into residential housing in supply-constrained coastal urban infill areas, as well as high-demand suburban locations. It focuses on the construction of townhomes, condominiums, lofts, mixed-use, live-work, and single-family detached homes in the Southern and Northern California coastal urban infill neighborhoods. City Ventures is based in San Francisco and Irvine, California, and currently owns and controls over 8,000 lots in California. For more information, please visit https://www.cityventures.com/.

