Collaboration Between Smile CDR, MedX and Blanc Labs to Advance Global Evolution of Teledermatology

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, in collaboration with MedX Health Corp., a global leader in teledermatology, and its technology partner, Blanc Labs, today announced the interoperability of the MedX artificial intelligence (AI)-based teledermatology screening technology, DermSecure. As a cloud-based telemedicine and patient management platform, DermSecure can now optimize the patient pathway, thus improving patient outcomes. The enhanced interoperability of the platform will ultimately allow dermatologists the opportunity to make accurate assessments and potentially detect skin cancer earlier, and therefore, save the healthcare system's resources.

"We are constantly looking for opportunities to integrate our clinical data repository to help advance health systems and provide better outcomes for patients," said Duncan Weatherston, chief executive officer, Smile CDR. "This partnership is an outstanding example of how close collaboration and innovation between thought leaders in the technology and healthcare industries can work together to develop valuable solutions."

Built around a standard made by Health Level Seven International (HL7®), Smile CDR's secure and scalable Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-based clinical data repository (CDR) is simplifying data integration without sacrificing the dependability of information. By providing a consistent, easy to implement and rigorous mechanism for exchanging data between healthcare applications, Smile CDR collaborated with Blanc Labs' engineers to power MedX's DermSecure platform. The outcome was the integration of global electronic medical record (EMR) systems and other healthcare ecosystems.

"Global demand for value-based healthcare solutions from healthcare providers, governments and third-party payers is growing exponentially. MedX has understood this message and looks to provide value-based healthcare solutions across our portfolio moving forward. In view of this, our partnership with Smile CDR and Blanc Labs has made our DermSecure Platform easier to use, more intuitive and more powerful for in-clinic use. We continue to add the necessary tools to DermSecure for AI development based on the Smile CDR's HL7 FHIR platform that are vital to allow MedX to continue leading the way within the telemedicine space," said Naman Demaghlatrous, president and chief executive officer of MedX Health Corp.

Teledermatology is a subspecialty of dermatology that MedX and Blanc Labs utilize to eliminate the need for in-person appointments with a dermatologist by offering safe and effective virtual care for patient screening and assessment. This leading telemedicine platform enables healthcare practitioners to evaluate suspicious skin conditions so they can assess quickly and precisely through the platform's image capture technology, SIAscopy®, and its secure, cloud-based patient management system, DermSecure®.

"This platform is an extraordinary example of how technological innovation can be used to create healthcare solutions that are fundamental, immediate, and impactful for the lives of both patients and healthcare professionals. At Blanc Labs, we partner for success: we constantly seek out and build ecosystem partnerships that bring our clients added value." said Hamid Akbari, chief executive officer of Blanc Labs.

About Smile CDR Inc.

Smile CDR Inc. is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7 FHIR standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

About MedX Health Corp.

MedX, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also embedded in its products SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate®, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate® include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain-free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil, and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com.

About Blanc Labs Inc.

Blanc Labs is a preferred partner for enterprises looking to digitize and build the next generation of technology products and services. To help companies rapidly deliver on their digital initiatives, Blanc Labs has developed expertise and bespoke solutions in a wide variety of applications including financial services, healthcare, enterprise productivity and customer experience. Headquartered in Toronto, Blanc Labs serves the Americas through operations in Toronto, New York, Bogota, and Buenos Aires. For more information on how Blanc Labs is building a better future, visit www.blanclabs.com.

###

Media Contacts

Lucy Railton

Director of Marketing

Smile CDR Inc.

(800) 683-1318 x 712

pr@smilecdr.com

Related Images











Image 1: Smile CDR Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment