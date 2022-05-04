Charlesbank Capital Partners Hires Kevin Whelan as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners, a middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Kevin Whelan as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Whelan brings more than 30 years of experience at financial services firms. He will oversee the management and implementation of all finance-related activities, including accounting, financial and tax reporting, treasury, portfolio valuation and analytics, and strategic financial planning for Charlesbank.



Prior to joining Charlesbank, Mr. Whelan was the Chief Financial Officer at Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm that he joined in 2007. In this role, he oversaw property and fund accounting, finance functions including valuations and performance reporting, and certain firm administrative functions. Before that, he spent five years on the finance team at Bain Capital, as Corporate Controller and then as CFO of Bain Capital’s global macro hedge fund, Absolute Return Capital. Earlier in his career, he held finance and accounting roles at CCBN, Wellington Management Company and The Boston Consulting Group. He began his career at Arthur Andersen, where he obtained his CPA license. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

“With Kevin’s strong foundation as a financial and operational leader, he is a terrific fit for our CFO role,” said Josh Klevens, Managing Director at Charlesbank. “His experience and leadership capabilities position him well to lead our finance team, ensuring that it continues to meet the needs of the firm.”

Mr. Whelan holds a BBA in accounting from University of Notre Dame.

