Lane Departure Warning Market to Reach at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022 | Lane Departure Warning Industry Size, Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast

NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lane departure warning (LDW) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%, reaching US$ 12.9 Bn by 2032. All vehicles have sensors, and despite being well-equipped with mirrors, they have poor visibility, resulting in road accidents. As a result, all heavy-duty manufacturers are required to install LDW. This is expected to augment sales in the market.

Automobile manufacturers are subjected to stringent passenger safety regulations imposed by various government bodies around the world. Expansion of the automotive sector, rising initiatives to promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and the development of structured safety features will continue pushing sales of LDW over the forecast period.

Further, rising demand for premium and luxurious features in vehicles in emerging economies will create opportunities for growth in the market. Besides this, government initiatives mandating the use of LDW systems in heavy commercial vehicles in the transportation sector will drive the market in the forthcoming years.

“Increasing production and sales of luxury vehicles across the globe, along with rising adoption of ADAS in economy vehicles is expected to fuel the growth in the market in the forthcoming years,” says and FMI analyst.

List of Key Players Covered in Lane Departure Warning Market are:

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG AG

DENSO Corporation

Mobileye

Aptiv Plc

Veoneer Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

Valeo SA

Magna International

Aisin Seiki Co.

Panasonic Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Intel Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

and Harman International Industries

Key Takeaways:

By technology type, sales in the ultrasonic sensors segment will account for 41.5% of the total market share in 2022.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment will dominate the market, accounting for more than 78.0 % of the total market share.

of the total market share. In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment will expand at a considerable pace through 2032.

Total sales in the U.S. lane departure warning market will surpass a valuation of US$ 0.2 Bn in 2022.

The China lane departure warning market will offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 0.7 Bn over the forecast period.

Germany will dominate the Europe lane departure market, accounting for 25.1% of the Europe market share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Texas Instruments Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International, Mobileye are some of the leading players operating in the global LDW market.

Manufacturers /developers of LDW systems are focusing on the development of novel technologies to improve the performance and function of LDW systems in various vehicles.

Detailed Table of Content:

. Executive Summary Global Market Outlook Demand Side Trends Supply Side Trends Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview Market Coverage / Taxonomy Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Key Market Trends Key Trends Impacting the Market Innovation / Development Trends

Key Success Factors Product Adoption / Usage Analysis Product innovation & Diversification Marketing and Brand management Supply Chain Management

Global Lane Departure warning Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032 Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021 Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



TOC Continued…!

