Sudrania Fund Services announces New Client Partnership with Bain Capital Crypto

CHICAGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Bain Capital Crypto can leverage Sudrania’s vertically integrated back-office platform, powered by their Seamless Crypto software. With over 140 API connections across the digital assets ecosystem, Seamless Crypto is one of the world’s most advanced general ledger accounting systems offering automated waterfall calculations, P&L allocations, automated fees/expense accruals, timely NAV calculation, enhanced reporting for performance attribution, VaR reporting, and portfolio analytics, creating a superior experience for multi-asset class investment managers.



Commenting on the partnership, Sudrania’s EVP, Harsha Patwardhan said, “We are thrilled to have Bain Capital Crypto trust us to provide fund accounting and administration services. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the team as we embark on this exciting journey of empowering the next generation of crypto founders.”

“At Bain Capital Crypto, it is important that we partner with service providers who have deep domain expertise working through the nuances of crypto reporting and fund administration. Sudrania has impressed us with their capabilities and we are excited to partner with them,” said Stefan Cohen, Partner, and Founder of Bain Capital Crypto.

About Sudrania Fund Services:

Sudrania Fund Services is a vertically integrated global fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois that leverages its proprietary Seamless Software, an award-winning, full-scale, and cloud-based fund administration application integrating portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting to provide best-in-class and cost-efficient solutions to both the traditional and alternative investment fund management community. Seamless processes high-frequency trading volumes to deliver timely NAV for hedge funds, cryptocurrency funds, SPVs, mutual funds, quant funds, private equity funds, Venture Capital funds, impact funds, commodity pools and mortgage funds. Sudrania’s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 1,200 staff across its eight global offices.

