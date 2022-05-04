Novel Drug Developments to Drive Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors Market to a Valuation of US$ 45.5 Bn by 2027: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville, MD, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis on tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 1.3% over the forecast period of 2021-2027.



Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors are medications that help repair the damage that these disorders create. TNF-alpha is the first molecule in the cytokine cascade, which plays an important role in systemic inflammation, and has been linked to autoimmune disorders. TNF-alpha levels rise dramatically in the elderly population.

TNF inhibitor biosimilars are expected to open up lucrative opportunities by making tumor necrosis factor inhibitors more accessible and affordable, resulting in increased usage of TNF inhibitors.

Tumor necrosis factor inhibitor manufacturers in the global market are projected to offer a wide range of drugs to treat a variety of inflammatory diseases. Some of the key factors projected to drive market revenue are rapid technological advancements and increase in global healthcare expenditure.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global tumor necrosis factor inhibitors market to reach US$ 45.5 Bn by 2027.

Market in China projected to reach around US$ 8.5 Bn by 2027.

Market in Canada to record 0.8% CAGR over forecast period of 2021-2027.

Market in Europe expected to rise at CAGR of 0.4% over forecast period.

“Emergence of advanced products and increased public awareness about technologically-advanced treatment and product development are factors anticipated to stimulate industry expansion over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), increasing demand for TNF drugs, and the growing preference for biosimilars are driving the market growth in the U.S.

Winning Strategy

Some of the most prominent players in the TNF inhibitors market are pursuing strategic goals such as mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures for product development. Furthermore, the market dynamics are highly competitive due to patent infringement difficulties amongst manufacturers.

Key players are engaged in product launches & approvals, and other future growth initiatives. These efforts are creating significant opportunities for market participants to grow their businesses.

For instance,

In May 2020, AbbVie Inc, a biopharmaceutical corporation based in the United States, acquired the business of Allergan plc for US$ 63 Bn. AbbVie Inc's revenue base and current immunology portfolio are projected to grow and diversify as a result of the acquisition.





Under the commercial name Humira, adalimumab is the first and only completely human monoclonal antibody licenced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Key Segments Covered in TNF Inhibitors Industry Research

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Market by Drug Class : Adalimumab Infliximab Rituximab Others

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Market by Indication : Rheumatoid Arthritis Crohn's Disease Psoriasis Others

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Market by Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Specialty Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Market by Region : North America TNF Inhibitors Market Europe TNF Inhibitors Market Asia Pacific TNF Inhibitors Market Latin America TNF Inhibitors Market MEA TNF Inhibitors Market



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of drug class (adalimumab, infliximab, rituximab, and others), indication (rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

