HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Arqit Quantum (ARQQ, CENH, CENHU, CENHW) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Arqit’s claims that its signature encryption system is a live production software release being used by enterprise customers.

Arqit’s claims were brought into question on Apr. 18, 2022, after an article in the Wall Street Journal accused Arqit Quantum of making misleading statements to investors about the readiness and utility of its signature encryption system.” Among other things, the WSJ reported that (1) “Arqit has given an overly optimistic view of its future revenue and the readiness and workability of its signature encryption system, according to former employees and other people familiar with the company, and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal” and, (2) “[w]hen the company secured its Nasdaq listing last autumn, its revenue consisted of a handful of government grants and small research contracts, and its signature product was an early-stage prototype unable to encrypt anything in practical use.”

This news sent the price of Arqit shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Arqit misrepresented the status of- and commercial prospects for- its encryption system,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Arqit should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ARQQ@hbsslaw.com.

