100 FULL-TUITION SCHOLARSHIPS NOW AVAILABLE FOR THE KING CENTER’S LEADERSHIP, TECHNOLOGY AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM FOR TEENS AGES 13-18

ATLANTA, GA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is now offering full-tuition scholarships for its Beloved Community Leadership Academy (BCLA), the King Center’s premiere international education program for youth ages 13-18 years old. The program starts July 5th as application and nomination forms can be found online.

All students that apply prior to May 20th will be considered for the full-tuition program scholarship. 100 full-tuition scholarships are available and will be awarded in order of application submission.

This unique virtual learning experience focuses on leadership, character development, entrepreneurship and 21st-century innovation. The 15-month BCLA curriculum includes weekly training sessions in three Program Pillars: Dr. King’s Philosophy of Nonviolence; Technology and Innovation; and Business and Entrepreneurship.

“I can think of no better time in history to offer this wonderful opportunity for our next generation as we strive to create a more just, humane, equitable, and peaceful world." stated Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center. “We encourage educators and parents worldwide to nominate aspiring students who will benefit from this unique educational experience…” added Ian Moore, Program Director, Beloved Community Leadership Academy.

BCLA features renowned industry leaders that will share with students diverse insights emphasizing their own career success. The program culminates with a pitch showcase featuring each student’s curated business proposal and UX/UI design skills, enabling participants to bring their business ideas to the marketplace.

In an effort to create a more equitable and accessible environment The King Center is decreasing the digital divide by providing laptops and hotspots to students in need.

The general application and nomination form can be found at: https://thekingcenter.org/leadershipacademy.

All applications must be submitted by May 20th, 2022, and the program officially starts July 5th, 2022.

*Educators may nominate more than one student for the leadership academy. Scholarships are awarded based on need and/or merit. Scholarship amounts range from partial-tuition support to full-tuition support. Accepted students and their parents and/or guardians will be notified via email of their scholarship award.

For more information about BCLA please contact:

Contact: Ian Moore

E-mail: leadershipacademy@thekingcenter.org

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

For more information, please visit www.thekingcenter.org.

