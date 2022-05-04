NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Splunk Inc.

Seattle, WA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Splunk Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Splunk Inc. Continues to Reach New Milestones," issued May 3, 2022, over GlobeNewswire.
