NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Splunk Inc.

| Source: Splunk Splunk

Seattle, Washington, UNITED STATES

Seattle, WA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Splunk Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Splunk Inc. Continues to Reach New Milestones," issued May 3, 2022, over GlobeNewswire.


Tags

Entrepreneur Data Segment Software Industry Splunk

Related Links

Contact Data