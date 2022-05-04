Prairie States Announces New Partnership With Deerwalk, a Cedar Gate Company

CHICAGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie States Enterprises, the Sheboygan-based third-party administrator of self-funded employee health benefit plans, has announced a new partnership with Deerwalk, A Cedar Gate Company, a population health management, data management and healthcare analytics software firm.

Deerwalk's platform gives Prairie States' customers and their brokers deeper, more meaningful insights into plan performance. A dashboard view via an executive analytics portal provides a high-level summary of their healthcare data, in terms of cost, quality of care and potential risks.

Key features include the ability to track the impact of chronic conditions on population health and health spending, evaluate the quality and efficiency of care in terms of health outcomes versus cost, compare plan performance to national benchmarks by company size and industry and pinpoint savings opportunities across every aspect of the plan.

Calling the Deerwalk platform "revolutionary," Prairie States founder and CEO Felicia Wilhelm is enthusiastic about the fit between the two entities. "We've always been known as the company with in-house health management driven by in-depth data reporting," Wilhelm says. "With Deerwalk, we'll be able to give our customers an even clearer understanding of the risk profile of their member population, and where and how their claims dollars are being spent. They'll make more enlightened decisions based on what these tools reveal."

Wilhelm points out that a great advantage of the Deerwalk offering is flexibility. For customers who "like to dig in" to their own plan data, financial and utilization dashboards provide on-demand, customized reporting. "The data can be from an extremely broad perspective down to the most granular," she says, "and we work with each group, depending on their preference, to provide the data package that works for them."

###

About Deerwalk, A Cedar Gate Company

Founded in 2010, Deerwalk, A Cedar Gate company, is a revolutionary Population Health Management, Data Management, and Healthcare Analytics software company. Deerwalk is a privately-held company based in Lexington, MA, with over 300 employees worldwide, including a technology campus in Kathmandu, Nepal. Deerwalk was created by former executives of several well-known healthcare analytics companies, including D2Hawkeye, Kanawha Health Solutions and TC3 Health. Deerwalk's senior executive team has more than a century of combined healthcare IT and analytics experience at the C-Suite level of healthcare businesses.

About Prairie States

Prairie States Enterprises Inc. provides comprehensive health benefit plan administration services for self-funded organizations, offering in-house health management and wellness, benefits optimization, plan analysis and predictive modeling tools. Visit Prairie States' website, prairieontheweb.com, for more information or call James O'Brien, Director of Sales, at 800.615.7020 x5301.

Related Images











Image 1: logo





logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment