WasteExpo is Committed to Building a Sustainable Future, Pledges to Manage its Impact Environmentally, Socially and Economically

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasteExpo, North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry tradeshow and conference, is committed to building a sustainable future. By improving its impact environmentally, socially and economically, WasteExpo will deliver a sustainable event.



“Sustainability is deeply important to our team. Not only do we talk about sustainability on a daily basis within the industry, but we've taken the steps to create a more sustainable event by looking for opportunities to improve our impact. We’re excited to bring the greatest minds in the industry together next week to learn how we can all do our part to make a difference,” said Liz Bothwell, Head of Content & Marketing and Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host.

WasteExpo Green Initiatives include:

WasteExpo is partnering with Wastequip and the Las Vegas Convention Center to implement a three-bin waste stream system including Compost, Recycling and Landfill

Partnering with GES to collect leftover conference and booth materials for donation to local non-profits

Reducing paper consumption by offering a mobile app instead of a printed program

Eliminating carpet from the aisles of the show floor of the WasteExpo Exhibit Hall

100% use of LED technology for custom booth builds

The event will be powered by 100% Renewable Electricity

Discounts for the Las Vegas Monorail, which connects the Las Vegas Convention Center to six additional stations along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Repurposing food waste to create a Zero Waste Lunch for WasteExpo’s Food Recovery Forum

Educating the industry on food waste prevention and recovery within the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum

Creating Waste360’s Sustainability Talks to openly discuss the most environmentally pressing concerns within waste, recycling and organics.

Offering a plant-based menu for the Sustainability Talks event

Reducing the use of single-use plastic during the Sustainability Talks event

Additional information on WasteExpo’s Sustainability Initiative can be found here.

WasteExpo has created Waste360 Sustainability Talks, a co-located event focused solely on Sustainability. The one-day event takes place on May 11. Bill Caesar, Operating Partner, Generate Capital will present the keynote address. Additional event highlights include: “The Package Deal: Innovations and the Latest Thinking in Sustainable Packaging,” “Scaling the Use of Ocean-bound Plastics: A Story of Circularity,” “Chasing Transparency – Carbon Labeling” and “The Plastic Treaty is Here – Now What?”

Sustainability Talks also offers year-round content including articles, a Sustainability Talks newsletter, videos, white papers, infographics and webinars on Waste360. Click here to learn more. Register for the Sustainability Talks newsletter here .

WasteExpo takes place May 9-12, 2022 and is co-located with Waste360 Sustainability Talks, the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum, the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, and the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference. Separate registration is required.

