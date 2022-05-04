Toronto’s largest free art and design exhibition returns in person

Toronto, ON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 11 to 15, OCAD University’s annual graduate exhibition – Toronto’s largest free art and design exhibition – returns as an in-person event to be held across the 100 McCaul St. campus.

Presented by sponsors Hullmark and BentallGreenOak, GradEx 107 opens on Wednesday, May 11 with an opening reception in Butterfield Park at 6 p.m., which includes the announcement of this year’s medal winners.

“GradEx 107 is the best place to see the richness and depth of artistic talent and ingenuity that is nurtured at OCAD U,” says President Ana Serrano. “Every year, audiences from across Ontario and beyond are inspired by work that spans the spectrum of creativity from visual art and design to innovative solutions that address real-world problems across a variety of sectors, from housing to health care to education.”

Works by more than 600 emerging artists, designers and digital media makers from the University’s Faculty of Art, Faculty of Design, Faculty of Arts and Science and Graduate Studies will be on display at various locations across the campus.

Exhibitors include:

Graphic design student Corinna Wyles-Plumley who has used her experience working in an after-school program to design and produce a phonetic puzzle that helps children learn how to read in a fun and engaging way.

that helps in a fun and engaging way. Digital Futures student Joshua Igwe who has created the video game Black Future, set in futuristic Egypt that celebrates young Black innovators and aims to increase representation of Black people in video games.

Black Future, set in futuristic Egypt that and aims to increase representation of Black people in video games. Industrial Design student Madeleine Simmons Wallin who has designed a dating app for people with visual impairments , connecting people through sound and touch.

, connecting people through sound and touch. Drawing and Painting student Rachael Grad, a Duke law school graduate and mother of three who left practising law to study painting full-time, creating works that reflect parenting moment s .

full-time, creating . Environmental Design student Rachel Morris who has designed a glass-free alternative window using clear, see-through wood as part of her eco-friendly dwelling design.

using clear, see-through wood as part of her eco-friendly dwelling design. Photography student Christian Malong who has captured the presence of nature and wildlife within the urban environment of the GTA.

student Christian Malong who has captured the presence of nature and within the urban environment of the GTA. Industrial Design student Xiaozong Tang who has combined the design of apparel with smart safety features for elderly people with an increased risk of injury due to falls.

Features of this year’s GradEx 107:

COVID-19 safety measures, including the requirement that all guests wear masks and limited capacity during the mornings for visitors who want a less crowded experience (pre-registration required);

Outdoor student sales in Butterfield Park from May 12 to 15; and

Exhibits set up across the campus at 100 McCaul St., 115 McCaul St., 51 McCaul St., 49 McCaul St., and 205 Richmond St. W.

For more information, contact Natalie Pavlenko below.

Attachment