Graduate Management Admission Council Launches GMAC Business Fundamentals Powered by Kaplan

Reston, VA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graduate Management Admission Council, the official administrator of the GMAT™ exam, announced today the launch of its latest resources for business schools and students around the globe, GMAC Business Fundamentals Powered by Kaplan (“Business Fundamentals”).

As an organization with nearly 70 years of experience in graduate business education, GMAC strives to ensure more people benefit from the best business education for them. The new product, developed in partnership with Kaplan, the global educational services provider, offers “micro” courses in statistics, accounting, and finance to help prepare business school aspirants and admitted students for success in graduate management education.

“We are pleased to work with leading business schools to provide GMAC Business Fundamentals Powered by Kaplan, which is designed to refresh candidate knowledge on core quantitative subjects essential to an MBA or business master’s program. The ability to focus on topics that meet their needs provides applicants with a dynamic learning experience and gives them greater confidence in their ability to do well from the start,” said Joy Jones, chief product officer and general manager of assessments at GMAC.

Business Fundamentals aims to ensure that candidates and students have the foundational quantitative knowledge needed to excel in business school and the ability to hit the ground running. The course takers will have the opportunity to complete one or all of the series of three courses developed with content specialists who serve on the faculty of leading U.S. business schools, including George Mason University School of Business, Georgetown University McDonough School, Northeastern University D'Amore-McKim School, and University of Pennsylvania Wharton School.

“GMAC Business Fundamentals does an excellent job of providing a comprehensive introduction to finance using a variety of learning tools including spreadsheet applications and problems,” said Greg Filbeck, director of Penn State Behrend Black School of Business and one of the professors who reviewed the product. “The course does an excellent job with theory-to-practice applications.”

The courses add value to aspiring business school students early in the admissions process as well as those who have been admitted to an upcoming program. For those who are switching from a non-business undergraduate background or seeking a career change by pursuing an MBA or business master’s degree, the course series is particularly valuable.

“As one of the world’s most diversified educational services company, with many decades of experience preparing aspiring MBAs for the GMAT and business school admissions process, we are thrilled to team up with GMAC in delivering these courses with top-notch learning science behind the core statistics, accounting, and finance concepts, advised by our industry experts,” said Brian Carlidge, vice president, Kaplan. “We are impressed by GMAC’s long-standing track record in the business education space and look forward to working with them to expand educational access and instructional innovation.”

Business Fundamentals is available to individuals worldwide on mba.com, GMAC’s flagship web portal with more than 12 million visitors a year, or available via Kaplan at kaptest.com.

About GMAC

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a mission-driven association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. Founded in 1953, GMAC provides world-class research, industry conferences, recruiting tools, and assessments for the graduate management education industry, as well as tools, resources, events, and services that help guide candidates through their higher education journey. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment.

More than 12 million prospective students a year trust GMAC’s websites, including mba.com, to learn about MBA and business master’s programs, connect with schools around the world, prepare and register for exams and get advice on successfully applying to MBA and business master’s programs. BusinessBecause and The MBA Tour are subsidiaries of GMAC, a global organization with offices in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com

About Kaplan

Kaplan is a global educational services company that provides individuals, universities, and businesses with a diverse array of services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in 28 countries, Kaplan serves more than 1 million students each year and has partnerships with 1,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit http://www.kaplan.com.

