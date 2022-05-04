Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Louay Hashem as Director, Data Solutions

EAST YORK, Pa., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Louay Hashem as Director, Data Solutions. In his role, Louay will lead SN's Data Solutions team, with a focus on expanding solution offerings that anticipate and meet the growing business intelligence and data needs of the clients Stambaugh Ness serves nationally.

Prior to joining SN, Louay was an accomplished leader delivering best-in-class technology solutions to highly complex Fortune 50 organizations. Most recently he served as Director of Strategy & Delivery, Data & Cloud Solutions at a management consulting firm. His experiences include cloud architecture, data engineering, data science, business intelligence, product development, and data analytics.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "Louay's background and deep data knowledge elevates our ability to help prepare firms to be future-ready. It speaks to SN's desire to lead the conversation with our clients about critical data needs and how they can leverage data to drive growth and meet strategic goals."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, and Deltek ERP software.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

www.stambaughness.com

Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing

Phone: 717.757.6999 Email: hzecher@stambaughness.com

Related Images











Image 1: Louay Hashem





Director, Data Solutions at Stambaugh Ness









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment