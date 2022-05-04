GIG Retail Expands Media Services to the United States

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIG Retail, the Leeds, U.K.-based retail media consultancy acquired by Advantage Solutions in January 2021, is expanding its presence and impact in the United States, providing grocery retailers and brands end-to-end solutions to build out their retail media capabilities and grow their revenues.



GIG Retail, which works with some of the world’s largest retailers, provides strategy and execution across all retail media, including digital media, in-store product demos and signage, and curbside signage. The agency offers sales and operational outsourcing, platform development, partner management, data solutions — including data acquisition, architecture, infrastructure and visualization — and return on ad spend reporting, helping retailers to quantifiably demonstrate to brands the value of investing in retail media.

“We’re a proven partner in conceptualizing, operationalizing and commercializing omnichannel retail media propositions, filling the gaps left by third-party marketing service providers and large consultancies,” said Gregory J. Stevens, general manager, GIG Retail U.S., based in New York. “We’re excited to be working now with next-tier and specialty retailers in the United States to partner with brands who want to connect better with their shoppers online and in stores.”

Last year saw 53.4% growth in U.S. digital retail media ad spending , which is expected to exceed $50 billion — nearly 20% of digital ad spending — in 2023, according to eMarketer. “There is nearly unlimited potential for retailers to grow their media platforms and for brands to engage with and convert shoppers,” Stevens said. “Our technology- and data-driven solutions enable us to glean and act on the audience insights at the heart of retail media innovation and monetization.

“As the retail media space explodes with opportunity, there is a real and growing need to measure results, prove return on investment and act quickly so that brand partners can maximize both.”

About GIG Retail

GIG Retail provides strategy and end-to-end solutions that enable retailers to launch and grow their retail media proposition. Services include sales and operational outsourcing, platform development, partner management, data solutions and ROAS reporting. Learn more at gigretail.com.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. Learn more at advantagesolutions.net.

