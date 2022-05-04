Bank of Albuquerque names Kyle Beasley market executive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Beasley has been named market CEO for Bank of Albuquerque as of July 1, 2022. Beasley will assume the role upon the planned retirement of Jennifer Thomas who served as market executive for 13 years.

“I want to thank Jennifer for her years of service and congratulate Kyle on his new role,” said Stacy Kymes, BOK Financial president and CEO. “We have enjoyed a great deal of success in New Mexico, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and community under Kyle’s leadership.”

The change comes as current market executive Jennifer Thomas, who has served as the market executive since 2009, announced her retirement as of Aug. 1, 2022. “I have enjoyed building our presence in Albuquerque and am very proud of our leadership team,” said Thomas. “Kyle will be a tremendous market executive, and I wish him and the entire team great success.”

Marc Maun, regional banking executive for BOK Financial, said that Beasley’s selection as market CEO reflects the company’s considerable bench strength in Albuquerque as well as the importance of corporate banking as a line of business. “Kyle has been a tremendous leader for our Corporate Banking team for the past 10 years. I am confident that he will bring that same approach to long-term relationship building to all parts of the bank as the new market executive,” said Maun.

Beasley earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. He currently serves on the board of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and the New Mexico Bankers Association. He previously served on the boards for United Way of Central New Mexico, the University of New Mexico Lobo Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, the Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque and the Risk Management Association.

“I am so honored to step into this leadership role and continue the company’s commitment to Albuquerque,” said Beasley. “The strength of this leadership team is perhaps the greatest legacy of Jennifer Thomas, and I know that we look forward to continuing to serve our clients and this community.”

Bank of Albuquerque is part of BOKF, NA which BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with more than $101 billion in assets under management and administration.




