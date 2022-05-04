Aspiring Business Owners More Optimistic Than Three Months Ago Despite Global Headlines

NORFOLK, Va., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 2022 saw inflation at a 40-year high, war in Ukraine entering its third month, and the worst S&P 500 performance since March 2020. Despite all the uncertainty, 59.3% of aspiring business owners surveyed in April were resolute about starting their businesses within the coming three months. Not surprisingly, 77.1% of these survey respondents see business conditions about the same or getting better in the next three months. Currently, 69.2% of would-be entrepreneurs agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business", up from 67.7% in March, according to the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ by FranchiseInsights.com.

The most recent Startup Sentiment Index™ survey was conducted April 21-28, 2022.

Additional highlights:

Future business conditions: In an acknowledgment of how good business conditions are now, only 28% of respondents believe that in three months, business conditions will be "better" or "much better" than now. About 49.2% see conditions "about the same" in three months.

Access to funding: The percentage of entrepreneurs concerned about finding adequate funding eased to 68.7%, with those seeing funding "harder or much harder" to obtain in the next three months at 37%.

Demographics: In April, 42.6% of respondents were currently employed full-time, and 13.9% were current business owners seeking an additional business. Gen-X (50.9%) and Gen-Y "Millennials" (32.5%) were the largest age cohorts, and "Baby Boomers" followed at 15.8%, followed by Gen-Z at 0.9%.

"Entrepreneurs in the U.S. are seeing beyond the pandemic economic disruptions," says Hunter Stokes, president of FranchiseVentures. "And despite unsettling global headlines, they are moving forward with their business startup plans."

The Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ is based on a monthly survey of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses or franchises for sale on the digital assets of FranchiseVentures.

