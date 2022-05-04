ARA to Present Field-ready Military Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Solutions at SOFIC

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will be onsite at SOFIC 2022 showcasing its innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of Special Operations Forces. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience military augmented reality via ARC4 RECON and virtual reality via the Virtual Tactical Assault Kit (VTAK). Attendees can also receive a demonstration of ARA’s combat-proven intrusion detection system, Pathfinder.

“The SOF Vision and Strategy states the need to be mission-ready and to create strategic, asymmetric advantages for the Nation,” said Division Manager and Vice President Matthew Fordham. “Our mission-ready products are specifically designed to deliver that advantage. We look forward to engaging with everyone in person at SOFIC ‘22 and a continued partnership with the SOF community.”

“All SOF teams need their mission planning and rehearsal to match their operational approach,” said Division Manager and Vice President Randy Brown. “VTAK integrates with the entire TAK ecosystem (ATAK, WinTAK, TAK server) to support planning and operations. SOF operators can engage in fully immersive, interactive AOI synthetic environments, as well as leverage a virtual tactical operations center, in real-time.”

SOFIC 2022 will be held at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, May 16 -19. ARA will be in booth 1820.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,500 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

