Alkame Signs Production Agreement with Largest Regional Independent Jam Company, Oregon Growers

LAS VEGAS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Bell Food & Beverage Inc. has signed an agreement with Hood River, OR. based Oregon Growers & Shippers LLC., one of the largest regional independent jam & preserve companies in the Pacific Northwest.



Oregon Growers, since 2004, has created farm direct specialty foods with a current product line of all natural preserves, specialty condiments, honeys and more. Using locally sourced, fresh in-season fruit from the Pacific Northwest, the farm direct jam products contain no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup, are Gluten Free and Non-GMO.

"From the farm to the jar! We are happy to produce jams and preserves for Oregon Growers," stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. “Their client base includes Whole Foods, Safeway, Quality Food Centers (QFC), New Seasons Market among many others.”

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

