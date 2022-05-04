Diving Tourism Market to Register 6.0% CAGR as Certification Courses in Diving & Focused Partnerships Continues to Grow

NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global diving tourism market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 2,940 Mn in 2022. Overall sales are projected to increase at a 6.0% CAGR, surpassing US$ 5,281 Mn by 2032.



Dive training courses are undertaken by approximately 10-15% of international and 6-8% of domestic recreational dive & snorkeling tourists. Courses ranged from a basic introductory course offered on a regular basis, through to highly specialize advanced courses are one the major factor driving the market.

Consumers are increasingly interested in unique experiences such as wreck dives, cod holes, and minke whales, hence the feature dive sub-sector of the business is gaining traction. Smaller operators are more likely to provide these specialty dives, which are often only available for a limited time.

Besides this, in order to expand their business and gain competitive edge, the companies are focused on making partnerships with domestic tour operators. For instance, Dive Adventures has partnerships with domestic suppliers in the region to provide the best services and accommodation, technical tours, restaurants, and transportation during outbound tourism. This strategy enables the company to attract new customers and to provide satisfactory services to its recurring customers.

“Scuba diving experience which can include accumulated diving experience and familiarity with a diving location is an important descriptor of diver specialization and behaviour. As the divers are witnessing the scenic view of marine habitats and with increasing number of recreational activities, the demand in the diving tourism market will burgeon.” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

· Based on diver type, the active diver segment is predicted to account for a dominant share of 45% in the market through 2032.

· In terms of consumer orientation, the men segment held 60% of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

· By booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share of 48%.

· In terms of age group, demand in the 26-35 segment will continue gaining traction through 2032.

· Based on tour type, sales in the group tour segment will remain high over the forecast period.

· The U.S. will emerge as a lucrative market in North America diving tourism market, registering 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

· Demand in the South Asia diving tourism market will grow at 8.3% CAGR owing to increasing influx of diving tourists in Philippines.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Diving Tourism Market

Due to lockdown limitations implemented across the globe, the diving tourism market demand was dampened. International tourist visits (overnight visitors) declined by 70% from January to August 2020, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, compared to the 2019 (UNWTO).

Dive facilities in cities witnessed a drop in retail sales as well as earnings from dive trips and classes for divers. Dive shops on the islands have lost over half of their trading season, which spans from March to October.

However, with resumption of diving and training programmes, the number of divers and dive students are predicted to increase. This is expected to propel the growth in the market over the forecast period.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of diving tourism are focusing on smart promotional strategies, advertisements, and new diving destinations to improve sales in the market.

Major players present in the diving tourism market are The Natural Travel Collection Ltd, PADI Travel, Dive The World, Fly & Sea Dive Adventures, World Dive and Sail International, Ultimate Dive Travel, Hidden Depths Dive Tours, Project Expedition, Scuba Travel, Bluewater Travel, Entrada Travel Group, Island Expeditions Company Limited, Pro Dive Cairns, Dive Adventures, Liveaboard Adventures, National Geographic Expeditions, Deep Blue Adventures, Caradonna Adventures, Advanced Diver Mexico, Asia Diving Vacation among others.

Global Diving Tourism Market by Category

By Diving Type:

Drift Diving

Deep Diving

Wreck Diving

Others

By Diver Type:

New Diver

Casual Diver

Active Diver

Professional Diver

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking



By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveler

Tour Group

Package Traveller





