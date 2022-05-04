Wire and Cable Market to Advance at CAGR of 5.3% during 2021–2031; Finds TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massive demand for wide range of wires and cabling technologies in the construction, telecommunication, and utilities industries has propelled continuous advancements in the materials used for products in the Wire and Cable Market. Rise in adoption of optical fiber cables by telecom companies world over has spurred the sales revenues in the wire and cable market. The global valuation of the wire and cable market is projected to reach US$ 285.05 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2021–2031.



The need for next-gen electronics and semiconductors for aerospace and oil & gas industries has spurred innovation in wire and cables. A lucrative application for manufacturers in the wire and cable market is their use in antennas for 5G networks. Increased availability of recycled black plastic waste for the making of cables is expected to generate incremental avenue sin the wire and cable market, notes an in-depth TMR study.

Widespread use of copper wires in electricity distribution networks, wiring for buildings, and utilities and power transmission systems has generated substantial revenue growth to companies in the wire and cable market. A growing spate of studies have used recycled materials for cutting-edge carbon nanotubes. Submarine cable technologies are broadening revenues streams for players in the wire and cable market.

Key Findings of Wire and Cable Market Study

Wire and Cable Manufacturers Witnessing Abundant Avenues in Multiple End-use Industries: Wire and cable manufacturers and sellers are witnessing abundant avenues from the growing demand for products in multiple industries. The demand has proliferated in construction and transportation industries. New revenue streams have come from the use of modern wiring and cables for power transmission, find the analysts in a TMR study on the wire and cable market. Rise in demand for wires and cables for building heating systems and to meet the electrification needs of commercial spaces such as offices are catalyzing profitable avenues for players in the market. In recent times, the demand for wires and cables soared for meeting the requirements of hospitals.





Wire and Cable Market: Key Drivers

The electrification of transportation system and the need for state-of-the art automotive electronics for next-gen vehicles have propelled the revenue potential of the wire and cable market.





Strides made in electrification and the emergence of advanced power distribution systems in developing economies are bolstering the outlook of the wire and cable market.





Wire and Cable Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is emerging as highly lucrative wire and cable market, assert the authors of the TMR study. Emerging economies are expected to drive new lucrative opportunities on the back of electrification of cities and the rising sales of automotive electronics in the automobile manufacturing industry. The growing number of submarine power transmission projects has opened up new avenues for various industry players in the Asia Pacific wire and cable market.





The Middle East and Africa wire and cable market is projected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period, due to mainly rising demand for wires and cables in residential and commercial buildings.





Wire and Cable Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the wire and cable market are Far East Cable Co., Ltd., Leoni AG, Nexans S.A., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Southwire Company, LLC., Polycab Wires Private Limited, TPC Wire & Cable Corp, Jiagnan Group, General Cable Corporation, Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd.

Global Wire and Cable Market: Segmentation

Wire and Cable Market, by Type

Low Voltage (LV)

Medium and High Voltage (MV & HV)

Optical Fiber Cable





Wire and Cable Market, by Material

Copper

Aluminum

Glass

Others (Gold, Silver, etc.)

Wire and Cable Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Wire and Cable Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America







