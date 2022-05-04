Hampton Enterprises Recognizes CFO Retirement

LINCOLN, Neb., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a 29-year career with Hampton Enterprises, Chief Financial Officer Mike Lindberg announces his plans to retire on May 31, 2022. "Mike has been an invaluable asset to Hampton as CFO and has contributed a great deal to the company's success. Mike will be missed, and we wish him the very best in his retirement," comments Michelle Keogh, President.

Lindberg was responsible for debt and cash management, accounting, forecasting, and corporate treasury functions.

With Lindberg's retirement, Hampton Enterprises welcomes a new member to the Hampton family. The Board of Directors has appointed Andy Brown to succeed Lindberg as CFO.

Brown's selection stems from an in-depth process to find someone with experience in process improvement from diverse industries and an extensive background in financial leadership. Scott Lockard, President, explains, "We believe Andy's expertise makes him the ideal candidate for our next CFO as we continue our focus on delivering outstanding service to the Lincoln community."

The CFO transition began on March 21, 2022, with both professionals working together to ensure a smooth transition in all aspects of the role. "I am honored to have the opportunity to continue the strong financial leadership Mike has provided. I look forward to applying my experience to help Hampton continue to provide exceptional experiences for our customers, clients, and community," says Brown.

Hampton Enterprises is a comprehensive commercial construction, real estate, and property management company. They offer general contracting, construction management, property management, leasing, and development. To learn more about Hampton Enterprises, visit Hampton1.com or contact the home office at 402.489.9287.

