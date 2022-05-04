AAUW to Host Nikole Hannah-Jones at Annual Conference

Washington, DC, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is thrilled to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and creator of "The 1619 Project," Nikole Hannah-Jones, as the keynote speaker at its National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL).

As the nation’s premier conference for college women, NCCWSL has offered leadership, gender equity and advocacy training, networking opportunities and inspiration to thousands of students for more than thirty-five years. This year’s virtual conference will take place May 24-26, and feature panels and workshops led by experts across a wide variety of fields and professions, including a special half-day session focused on Design Thinking.

“NCCWSL is a truly unique event – it brings together such a diverse mix of ambitious and talented college women eager to learn and grow—and who encourage and inspire each other,” said Gloria L. Blackwell, AAUW’s Chief Executive Officer. “And it makes me feel optimistic about the future to see these remarkable women gain increased knowledge and tools to pursue their full potential as leaders and changemakers.”

While designed especially for college women leaders, NCCWSL is open to all women who seek leadership training, professional development and motivation to achieve their professional and personal goals. To learn more and register, visit aauw.org/nccwsl.

# # #

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States, as well as 1,000 local branches and more than 800 college and university members. Learn more and join us at www.aauw.org.