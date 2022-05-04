IGE+XAO: Approval by the shareholders of the merger of IGE+XAO into Schneider Electric - Suspension of IGE+XAO listing

English French

Toulouse, 4 May 2022, IGE+XAO Group announces:

Approval by the shareholders of the merger of IGE+XAO into Schneider Electric - Suspension of IGE+XAO listing

The annual general meeting of IGE+XAO shareholders held today approved the merger of IGE+XAO into Schneider Electric SE (compartment A, ISIN code FR0000121972) (“Schneider Electric”), on the basis of an exchange ratio of 5 Schneider Electric shares for 3 IGE+XAO shares. The completion of this merger remains subject to its approval by the annual general meeting of Schneider Electric shareholders to be held on May 5, 2022 at 3:00 pm.

In this context, IGE+XAO confirms that it has requested the suspension of the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris today after the close of trading.

If the proposed merger is approved by Schneider Electric’s annual general meeting of shareholders, the above-mentioned suspension will be maintained until May 10, 2022, at which time the new Schneider Electric shares will be issued and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris and the IGE+XAO shares delisted.

Otherwise, shareholders will be informed of the end of the suspension of the listing of IGE+XAO shares via a new press release.

Holders of IGE+XAO shares having acquired a double voting right before the completion date of the merger would retain such double voting right in Schneider Electric following the merger. Similarly, holders of IGE+XAO registered shares who have not yet acquired double voting rights at the date of the merger would retain, at the end of the merger, the benefit of the seniority acquired in IGE+XAO until the date of the merger, which seniority would be deducted from the holding period required by Schneider Electric in order to obtain double voting rights.

A press release will be issued by IGE+XAO after the annual general meeting of Schneider Electric on May 5, 2022 confirming, in case of approval of the merger project by the latter, the next steps for the completion of the merger.

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs 389 people around the world in 30 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 98,649 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com . Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 02

Attachment