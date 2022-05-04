International Petroleum Corporation Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation’s 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta.

Number of Directors

The number of Directors of the Corporation was set at six.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 74,189,718 99.96 31,129 0.04

Election of Directors

The six nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated March 25, 2022 (the Circular) were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless the office is earlier vacated, as described in the Circular.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld C. Ashley Heppenstall 72,654,899 97.88 1,570,067 2.12 Mike Nicholson 74,168,289 99.92 56,677 0.08 Donald K. Charter 71,955,482 96.94 2,269,484 3.06 Chris Bruijnzeels 73,546,547 99.09 678,419 0.91 Lukas H. (Harry) Lundin 73,931,694 99.60 293,272 0.40 Emily Moore 74,176,392 99.93 48,574 0.07

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA was appointed as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual general meeting of shareholders and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 75,075,630 99.94 46,348 0.06

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50





Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15



