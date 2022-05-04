ZigiWave appoints a new Chief Executive Officer

SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZigiWave announced today that Maria Zasheva has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. As a dedicated and hands-on business leader, Maria will succeed Idan Harel and commence responsibilities as of May 1st, 2022.



In her previous role as Marketing Director of ZigiWave, Maria managed to build the digital presence of the ZigiOps product, help with the product strategy, and increase the demand for the product with more than 300%.

“Maria is an amazing professional and an excellent leader. She showed an innovative approach, business proficiency, market knowledge and creativity while leading our marketing team, and I believe she will be a perfect fit as ZigiWave’s new CEO.”

Comments Idan Harel, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board

"Maria brings a great talent for business growth. In her previous role, she showed outstanding leadership, open mind, excellent decision-making, and creativity. I am sure Maria is the right CEO to take ZigiWave to the next level."

Avi Koren, Co-Founder and CTO

Before joining ZigiWave, Maria was a Marketing Manager at Scalefocus, where she managed the entire company presence, digital content, and brand.

Maria graduated from the American University in Bulgaria with excellent grades and participated in the University’s marketing initiatives while working with experts in the field. She has a vast experience with different digital, social and SEO campaigns.

About ZigiOps

ZigiOps is a no-code integration platform, which connects systems in minutes without any code. ZigiOps automates workflows and syncs data between ITSM, Monitoring, DevOps, and CRM systems in real-time. Setup your integrations in less than 5 minutes with our predefined integration templates. ZigiOps goes one step ahead to offer deep integrations, which enable advanced data mappings and filtering. ZigiOps can adapt to any customer use case, regardless of its complexity.

About ZigiWave

ZigiWave is an independent software vendor, based in Sofia, Bulgaria, that makes integrations easier and accessible for everyone. Over 60 Fortune 500 companies trust us with their integrations. See more here .

Email: info@zigiwave.com

Website: www.zigiwave.com