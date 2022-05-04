Slalom Expands Global Footprint With New Country Opening in Germany

MUNICH, Germany, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced its country opening in Germany.



Slalom has strong experience in consulting and advisory services in, among other industries, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Communications, Technology, Manufacturing, and Financial Services, making it an exceptional partner to help German companies reach for and realize their visions.

“We approach our growth in a uniquely Slalom way, guided by our values and unwavering customer focus,” says John Tobin, Slalom co-founder and Executive Vice President, EMEA & APAC. “Our partners and clients have asked us to join them in the markets where they’re in around the world. We’re excited to expand our global presence as we live our purpose to help people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all.”

Slalom also brings to Germany its reputation as a best place to work; the culture has earned numerous awards informed from feedback of those who know the company best—its people. “We aspire for each team member to love their work and life—empowered to bring their authentic selves to our inclusive, flexible environment,” adds interim Germany leader Heather Sneddon.

Already working with notable companies in Germany, Slalom expects to hire up to 75 employees by the end of the year to support customer transformation initiatives, including development of new digital products leveraging modern and agile ways of working. Slalom Germany will serve customers throughout the country, with the office opening today in Munich and quickly expanding to other locations including Frankfurt, Cologne, Dusseldorf, and Berlin.

Slalom has established strong partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Tableau, along with regional innovation hubs. Slalom has been recognized as a best company to work for by Fortune Magazine, Glassdoor, Forbes Magazine, Human Rights Campaign, and more.

With its expansion into Germany, Slalom now has offices in six countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Slalom

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 43 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work.