Xandr Will Be the First Major DSP To Offer Verity™, GumGum’s Accredited Contextual Targeting and Brand Safety Technology

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum, a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, today announced a partnership with Xandr that will give advertisers an accredited cookieless solution that is transparent, effective, and drives results. The combination of Verity™ with Xandr’s comprehensive marketplace for premium advertising will allow brands to ensure their ads are placed in contextually relevant environments.



“GumGum will be the first new contextual provider added to any major DSP in years, which signals the true shift to contextual that is happening in the industry today,” said William Merchan, GumGum’s Head of Verity. “Expanding our partnership with Xandr to offer our accredited contextual technology directly in their platform is exciting and allows us to give advertisers what they want - a cookieless solution that is proven, transparent, and effective at scale.”

Through this integration, GumGum will now be available through Xandr’s Invest DSP and Xandr Curate for pre-bid targeting, expanding GumGum’s reach and scale significantly. GumGum will now process over 100 million pages per day and over 9 billion requests per day just from Xandr alone. Through Xandr Curate, advertisers will be able to activate Verity on Monetize SSP supply on almost any DSP. Advertisers using Xandr’s Invest DSP will be able to apply GumGum’s contextual intelligence solution for brand safety, contextual segments, keywords, and sentiment to purposefully align their ads with relevant content to drive attention and brand recall.

“Many advertisers are integrating contextual targeting into their campaigns as they look to the future of digital advertising. Our integration of Verity further enhances Xandr’s holistic identity offering by giving our buyers the ability to target their key audience with a sophisticated pre-bid solution that allows for multi-purpose use cases including brand safety, IAB categorization, threat classification and sentiments expressed,” said Dylan McBride, Global Head of Partnerships, Xandr.

“Verity is the only accredited contextual intelligence solution to combine natural language processing (NLP) with computer vision (CV) and assess all the signals within an environment including text, image, audio, and video. Verity’s capability to understand videos at a content level will be critical as more contextual signals for CTV video becomes increasingly accessible to DSPs,” said William Merchan, GumGum’s Head of Verity.

This integration is currently only offered in the United States. Playground xyz, a GumGum company, is also integrated with Xandr and gives advertisers the ability to start using both GumGum’s contextual technology and Playground’s attention technology across their campaigns. GumGum and Xandr have been working together since 2012 when GumGum’s SSP was connected to Xandr’s Invest DSP.

For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com.

About GumGum



GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that a digital advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com .

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest, Xandr Monetize and Xandr Curate, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.