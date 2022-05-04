EZ Home Solutions Helps Minnesota Homeowners Choose the Right Roofer for the Job

WEST SAINT PAUL, Minn., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unexpected storms, severe weather, and severe roof damage are things that St. Paul and Minneapolis residents are no strangers to. EZ Home Solutions, a roofing company specializing in roofing, siding, and window installation services throughout the Twin Cities metro area, encourages area residents to choose a local expert to service and protect their roofs.

"Local roofers are always your best bet," said Robert O'Geay, owner and CEO of EZ Home Solutions. "These professionals boast an in-depth understanding of roofing best practices and materials, as well as the local climate. A local roofer aims to protect your home from all types of weather, including unexpected storms."

Choosing the best roofing company to work with takes time and effort. Online reviews can be a quick way to see if a company is reputable. Also, check to see how long the company has been in business. Legitimate roofing contractors carry considerable insurance coverage to protect clients, employees and equipment. Many states also require roofers to be licensed in roofing. The concern is normal, and a professional will not take offense when asked to provide proof.

Minnesota homeowners have experienced their fair share of hail storms, especially near Minneapolis. In this area, hail storms are a serious concern and can do serious damage to a roof. "Find a roofing company with experience handling hail damage repairs and insurance claims," O'Geay advises. "Ask prospective roofers about their insurance claims process. The right roofer will work alongside you and your insurance company from start to finish."

A roof's materials, weight, slope and color can impact a home's energy efficiency. These play a significant factor in heating and cooling and are important to consider to keep energy bills low. Recycled materials are also an option for those who put a priority on sustainability.

With endless factors to get right, Minnesota homeowners need a reliable roofing company they can trust for a roof replacement, upgrade, or emergency repair. EZ Home Solutions works and lives in the neighborhoods it serves. They understand local material availability, and what issues local homeowners face each year.

To learn more about EZ Home Solutions and its unique roofing, siding, and window installation service, visit https://www.ezhomesolutions.com.

About EZ Home Solutions

EZ Home Solutions is a roofing company headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, that specializes in roofing, siding, and window installation service. Built on quality customer service, EZ Home Solutions holds its team members to a higher set of standards to ensure only the best quality work is completed. EZ Home Solutions proudly serves customers in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, and surrounding communities.

