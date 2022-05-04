Demand for Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market Size & Share Worth USD 1800 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% Growth | Apple Cider Vinegar Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Apple Cider Vinegar Market By Source (Organic and Conventional), By Formulation (Tablets/Capsules and Liquid), By Distribution Network (Online Channels, Traditional Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

What will be the value of the global apple cider vinegar market during 2022-2028?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Apple Cider Vinegar Market size & share was valued at 915 (USD million) in 2021and it is predicted to surpass around 1800 (USD million) Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Apple Cider Vinegar? How big is the Apple Cider Vinegar Industry?

Report Overview:

Cider vinegar, also known as apple cider vinegar, is a vinegar made from fermented apple juice that is used in salads, sauces, creamy dressings, food preservatives, and chutneys. It's made by smashing apples and then squeezing the juice out. Bacteria and yeast are introduced into the liquid to initiate the alcoholic fermentation process, which directly converts sugars to alcohol.

Acetic acid-producing bacteria convert the alcohol into vinegar in a second fermentation stage (Acetobacter species). The sour taste of vinegar is caused by the combination of acetic acid and malic acid.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 915 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 18000 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Marukan Vinegar (U.S.A) Inc., Vitane Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), General Nutrition Centers, Inc., POMPEIAN., H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC, Solana Gold Organics, Bragg Live Food Products, LLC., Old Dutch Mustard Company, White House Foods, Barnes Natural, Higher Nature Limited., PepsiCo Inc., Swanson, and Aspall., among others Key Segment By Source, Formulation, Distribution Network, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market: Dynamics

Growing demand from the food & beverage industry

Apple cider vinegar is used in baking and also acts as a preservative to keep food, particularly pickles, for a longer period of time. As a result, apple cider vinegar demand from the food & beverage industry has contributed to the growth of the global apple cider vinegar market. Furthermore, apple cider vinegar improves immunity & metabolism, aids in weight loss, and so on. Many nutraceutical companies are introducing apple cider vinegar as a wellness beverage and supplement to the market. As a result, the apple cider vinegar market has expanded. Apple cider vinegar is becoming more popular in the cosmetics industry. More people are purchasing products containing apple cider vinegar. Many companies are producing apple cider vinegar shampoos, face washes, moisturizers, and other products. It is also anti-inflammatory and contains both acetic and alpha hydroxyl acid. They exfoliate and reabsorb oil from the skin. These product lines are in high demand, prompting industries to launch new products containing apple cider vinegar on a regular basis. As a result, the apple cider vinegar market is projected to expand at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Excessive consumption of apple cider vinegar, on the other hand, can be harmful. Because undiluted apple cider vinegar causes dental decay, it is recommended that vinegar be diluted with water before consuming it directly. ACV use has also been related to reducing potassium levels (hypokalemia). The acidification of ACV can end up causing digestive issues and skin burns when used in significant amounts of undiluted vinegar. As a result, such aspects are likely to limit direct cider vinegar consumption to some extent.

Apple Cider Vinegar Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Apple cider vinegar was in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic because many people felt it would help improve their immunity and protect them against COVID-19. This resulted in a tremendous rise in the availability of apple cider vinegar during the early phases of the lockdown. Manufacturers have the choice of gaining market share and consistently stockpiling merchandise for clients. The apple cider vinegar sector has benefited from COVID-19, which is likely to promote market growth over the projection period.

Apple Cider Vinegar Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global apple cider vinegar market is segregated on the basis of source, formulation, distribution network, and region.

The conventional segment held the largest share of the apple cider vinegar market

By source, the market is divided into organic and conventional. In 2020, the conventional segment held the largest share of the apple cider vinegar market. This is primarily due to the ease with which conventional apple cider vinegar is available on the market via distributors. However, in terms of value sales, the organic component is anticipated to be the major market growth during the forecast period. By formulation, the market is divided into tablet/capsules and liquid. In 2020, the liquid segment held the largest market share. This is primarily due to its ease of application and widespread availability in the market through various distribution channels such as supermarket chains, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

By distribution network, the market is divided into online channels, traditional grocery stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. The supermarket/hypermarket segment held the largest market share in the global apple cider vinegar market in 2020. These stores offer a wide variety of brand names in their product lines, including apple cider vinegar, and thus provide customers with more options for purchasing apple cider vinegar based on their preferences for forms, brands, prices, and other factors. However, in terms of value sales, the online store component in the apple cider vinegar market is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global apple cider vinegar market include -

Marukan Vinegar (U.S.A) Inc.

Vitane Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.)

General Nutrition Centers Inc.

POMPEIAN.

H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC

Solana Gold Organics

Bragg Live Food Products LLC.

Old Dutch Mustard Company

White House Foods

Barnes Natural

Higher Nature Limited.

PepsiCo Inc.

Swanson

Aspall

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Apple Cider Vinegar market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.

The Apple Cider Vinegar market was valued at around US$ 915 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1800 million by 2028.

Based on Source segment, the apple cider vinegar market was dominated by the conventional segment.

By Formulation, the liquid segment dominated the market. This is mainly owing to its ease of use and huge market availability through supermarket chains, hypermarkets, specialty stores, etc.

On the basis of region, the “North America” leads the global apple cider vinegar market due to its use in various industries..

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Apple Cider Vinegar industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Apple Cider Vinegar Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Apple Cider Vinegar Industry?

What segments does the Apple Cider Vinegar Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Apple Cider Vinegar Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America leads the global apple cider vinegar market due to increased use in a variety of industries. Furthermore, the region's expanding foodservice industry will drive the regional market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to see significant growth in the apple cider vinegar market due to rising health awareness among the region's growing population. Furthermore, soaring disposable income is expected to drive growth in the regional market in the coming years.

Recent Developments

Dabur India Ltd. introduced its new "Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar" in 2020. The product might be available only on Amazon India. This release also implied that businesses are broadening their reach through online channels in order to gain a larger customer base.

Nature's Truth expanded its gummy line in 2020 to include apple cider vinegar, melatonin, turmeric, elderberry, and collagen supplements, both in traditional gelation and pectin-based vegan gummies. These are innately flavored, contain no chemical additives, are gluten-free, non-GMO, and contain no allergens.

The global apple cider vinegar market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Formulation

Tablet/Capsules

Liquid

By Distribution Network

Online Channels

Traditional Grocery Stores

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



