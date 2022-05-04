Sogeclair: Consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2022

English French

Consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2022: +16.8% at €33.6M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +13.3%

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2022, ending on March 31st 2022.

* The change variations over the period represent €0.6M against €0.7M in 2021

The scope variations over the period represent €-0.4M.

The ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan for a more premium, more attractive and more transversal repositioning has led to the implementation of the new organization on 1st January 2022. For the first time, SOGECLAIR is presenting its turnover according to this new organization, the 2021 comparison is pro-forma.

The growth of the activity in the 1st quarter of 2022, +16.8% at €33.6M, confirms the cycle started during the 2nd quarter of 2021, it is the 4th consecutive quarter of increase in turnover.

All the Business Units, all the geographical areas and all the activities are progressing. The rebound is supported by the commercial aviation, rail and business aviation markets.

The Engineering Business Unit - support activity for manufacturers in the development of their products, processes and product life cycle - (53.0% of turnover) grows by 14.5%, driven by the strong recovery of commercial aviation, which jumped from 84% to 34.3% of the business unit's turnover, while business aviation is almost stable at -4%, representing 55.9% of the business unit's turnover. Note the gain of the EMES3 referencing of Airbus (all entities) for a period of 5 years from 2022 to 2027, the labeling of Diamond supplier for Bombardier Aerospace and the start of manufacturing engineering activities for the Dassault Falcon 10X.

The Solutions Business Unit - equipment manufacturer activity - (46.7% of turnover) grows by 18.9%, driven by the strong recovery of commercial aviation +52% at 35.4% of the business unit's turnover, the very good activity of business aviation +44% at 20.3% of the business unit's turnover, and rail +22% at 16.9% of the business unit's turnover, in spite of the 22% decline in the automotive sector at 18.1% of business unit turnover.

The Conseil Business Unit - auditing, consulting and optimization of technologies and processes - (0.3% of turnover) started its activity on January 1st, 2022, and is initiating its first contracts in the aeronautics and space sectors with an order intake that is favorably oriented.

By geographical area 2022

(€M) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) France 17.7 52.7% +17.4% Europe 7.1 21.3% +20.8% America 6.3 18.7% +4.3% Asia-Pacific 2.3 6.8% +43.0% Rest of the world 0.2 0.5% +34.6%

Differences are due to rounding.

All regions are in growth. For the first time, the international turnover grows at the same rate as turnover in France.

By activity Turnover 2022

(€M) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) Development



7.0 20.7% +4.9% Serie 11.3 33.7% +22.8% Products



15.3 45.6% +18.7%

All segments together returned to positive growth for the first time since the 2nd quarter 2020.

Perspectives

The more premium, more attractive and more transversal positioning is supported by the recovery in commercial aeronautical traffic and the winning of contracts in all sectors. SOGECLAIR thus aims to double its activity by 2030 at the latest.

The detachment of the coupon of €0.90 per share will take place on 16 May 2022 and the dividend will be paid on 18 May 2022.

Next announcement: turnover for Q2 2022, on July 20th 2022 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

SOGECLAIR provides consulting services, engineering and technological products to the aeronautical, aerospace, vehicle, railway and defence sectors. Its employees are spread over 4 continents.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Olivier PEDRON, Operating Chief Officer

www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

