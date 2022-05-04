Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216 - Switch Auction or Cash payment

English Icelandic

Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 26 0216 ISIN IS0000028249 IS0000030732 Maturity Date 11/15/2028 02/16/2026 Auction Date 05/06/2022 05/06/2022 Settlement Date 05/11/2022 05/11/2022 10% addition 05/10/2022 05/10/2022 Buyback issue RIKB 22 1026 Buyback price (clean) 101.2600

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can be made in cash or with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price.

Payment in cash for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date. If payment is made with the Buyback issue, a notification of the amount must be received no later than by 14:00 on the day before the Settlement Date. In that case, the value of the Buyback issue together with accrued interest, will constitute payment for the new bonds (dirty price).

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 22 1026.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.