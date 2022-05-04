Kering: KERING LAUNCHES AN EMPLOYEE SHAREHOLDER TRANSACTION

English French

May 4, 2022

KERING LAUNCHES AN EMPLOYEE SHAREHOLDER TRANSACTION

Kering will launch its first employee shareholder transaction in the next few days.

Entitled “KeringForYou”, this scheme is a sign of recognition of the teams’ commitment in its daily work, on which the Group's long-term collective performance depends. It gives eligible employees the opportunity to become Kering shareholders with preferential terms. By investing in this way, employees become directly involved in their company’s development and future performance.

After the introduction of a Group-wide Parental Policy in 2017, followed in 2019 by a ground-breaking Baby Leave policy which provides 14-weeks’ 100%-paid leave for every parent, and having deployed an ambitious Diversity and Inclusion policy, this employee shares program is a way for Kering to sustainably involve employees in the Group's values and performance.

“Kering's outstanding success over the past few years is based on each of its employees, their ability to push their limits, and their willingness to contribute to shaping a modern, authentic and responsible luxury. The launch of this employee shares program is a sign of recognition for the efforts of our employees and for their commitment to our corporate culture. It reflects my confidence in their involvement and in the future of Kering”, said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering.

Terms of the transaction

This transaction will be implemented in France, Italy, United Kingdom, United States, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan and South Korea.





The transaction will involve a maximum number of two hundred thousand Kering shares, through a capital increase, representing a maximum of 0.16% of Kering's share capital.





The subscription price of the shares, within the framework of the transaction, will be set by decision of the Chairman and CEO of Kering on May 17, 2022. It will be equal to the average opening price of the Kering share on Euronext Paris during the twenty trading days preceding this decision, less a 20% discount and rounded up to the next euro cent.





The subscription period will begin on May 19, 2022 and end on June 9, 2022, with the settlement and delivery of the shares scheduled for July 7, 2022.





The transaction will be carried out within the framework of the employee savings plans (“ESP”) and the international group savings plan (“IGSP”) of the Group. Kering Group employees benefiting from the transaction will have the possibility to subscribe through a “classic” subscription formula, in registered form or by subscribing to units of an employee shareholding fund (“fonds commun de placement d’entreprise” or “FCPE”) depending on the country. They will benefit from an employer matching contribution, under the conditions specifically described in the documentation made available to them in the context of the transaction.





The shares subscribed by the beneficiaries, in registered form or through FCPE units, will be locked-in for a five-year period in France and three-year period in all other countries participating in the transaction, unless one of the early release scenarios occurs, in accordance with the regulations applicable in France and in the various countries participating in the transaction.





The shares subscribed by the beneficiaries in the context of the transaction will be ordinary Kering shares and will be fully assimilated to the existing Kering shares admitted for trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000121485).





A propos de Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

