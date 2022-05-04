At CAGR of 5.2% Global Cystoscope Market Size & Share | 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Hit at USD 820.2 Million: Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

LONDON, UK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cystoscope Market By Type of Product (Rigid Cystoscope and Flexible Cystoscope), By Technology (Video Cystoscope and Fiber Optic Cystoscope), and Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cystoscope Market size & share was worth about 590 (USD million) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 820.2 (USD million) by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Cystoscope? How big is the Cystoscope Industry?

Report Overview:

A cystoscope is a diagnostic tool that a urologist can use to examine the urethra and bladder of a patient during a cystoscopy. It may be done for medical diagnostics, such as gathering data about a medical illness, or for therapeutic uses, such as when the doctor performs a method to correct an issue such as bladder stones. There are several types of cystoscopes, and the process may necessitate anesthesia in certain cases due to the possibility of pain or discomfort.

Report Scope

Global Cystoscope Market: Dynamics

The increased prevalence of UTIs is attributed to fueling the market growth

The global cystoscope market is anticipated to be driven by the high prevalence & rising trend of urinary tract infections, an increase in the number of men diagnosed with prostate cancer, and a higher incidence of urinary incontinence & retention worldwide.

However, complications like bleeding, infections and swollen urethra that can occur during cystoscopy procedures may limit market growth during the forecast period.

Cystoscope Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the cystoscope market appears to vary with the intensity of each individual case, according to the evidence. As indicated by the prostate cancer treatment device industry, the COVID-19 pandemic had less of an influence on urgent treatments than it did on non-urgent treatments.

Cystoscope Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cystoscope market is segregated on the basis of type of product, technology, and region.

By type of product, the market is divided into rigid cystoscope and flexible cystoscope. The rigid cystoscope is a slim and straight telescope that has been used in urology for many years. Although the rigid cystoscope fragment dominated the global market, it is expected to lose market share by the end of 2028. The flexible cystoscope is a flexible, thin, pencil-shaped fiber-optic telescope with a maneuverable tip that can be passed along the urethral curves. A flexible telescope is commonly used to diagnose and monitor bladder tumors.

During the forecast period, the market for flexible cystoscopes is expected to expand at a rapid pace. By technology, the market is classified into video cystoscope and fiber optic cystoscope. Fiber optic technology has traditionally been used in flexible cystoscopes, accounting for a significant share of the market. By the end of 2028, video cystoscopes are expected to gain market share.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global cystoscope market include -

Schoelly

Coloplast

Richard Wolf

NeoScope Inc

Olympus

Ackermann

HOYA (Pentax Medical)

Cook Medical

Tiansong Medical Instrument

Stryker

Shenda Endoscope

Karl Storz

Laborie Medical

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the research conducted by our research analyst, the Cystoscope market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.2% over the forecast period.

The Cystoscope market size was valued at approximately US$ 590 million in 2021 and is set to grow to nearly US$ 820.2 million by 2028.

By type of product, the rigid cystoscope fragment dominated the global market.

By technology, the video cystoscopes are expected to gain market share by the end of 2028.

On the basis of region, the North America and Europe dominated the global cystoscope market.

Key questions answered in this report:

Who are the top five global cystoscope players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the cystoscope market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the cystoscope market's CAGR and size is during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to have a significant share in the global cystoscope market due to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure. During the forecast period, the region's market will benefit from the rapid adoption and implementation of new technologies, as well as favorable reimbursement policies.

Recent Developments

April 2019: Neoscope 2020 launched a new Neoscope Video Processing Module (VPU 5) with Light Intensity Control for use with commercial HD video monitors, as well as a Neoscope Video Link Module (NVL) for use with commercial tablet and laptop computers. Both the Model NVL and the Model VPU 5 are fully compatible with the Family of Single-Use Digital Endoscope Products, which includes Single-Use Rigid/Flexible Video Cystoscopes, Flexible/Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopes, and the Family of Nephroscopes for the Treatment of Urological Disorders.

Neoscope 2020 launched a new Neoscope Video Processing Module (VPU 5) with Light Intensity Control for use with commercial HD video monitors, as well as a Neoscope Video Link Module (NVL) for use with commercial tablet and laptop computers. Both the Model NVL and the Model VPU 5 are fully compatible with the Family of Single-Use Digital Endoscope Products, which includes Single-Use Rigid/Flexible Video Cystoscopes, Flexible/Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopes, and the Family of Nephroscopes for the Treatment of Urological Disorders. March 2021: Lucintel is delighted to announce UroViu Corporation's Cystoscopy Platform as the winner of the "2021 Product Innovation Award in the Single-Use Endoscopy Market." Lucintel chose UroViu Corporation for this award because of its novel, one-of-a-kind, single-use, disposable, and portable cystoscopy platform, which enables physicians to undertake interventional and predictive urologic methods in any room, at any time, without the need for reprocessing or peripherals.

The global cystoscope market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Product

Rigid Cystoscope

Flexible Cystoscope

By Technology

Video Cystoscope

Fiber Optic Cystoscope

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



