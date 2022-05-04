Earnhardt Auto Centers Donates $245,000 to Tops Scholarships for Payson Christian School

PHOENIX, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earnhardt Auto Centers has donated $245,000 to Tops for Kids, a non-profit organization. The money will provide scholarships for needy children who attend Payson Christian School.

"TOPS for Kids provides financial assistance that makes it possible for many children to attend a private school," said owner, Hal Earnhardt. "The assistance is used for low-income, fostered, and disabled kids who need help in meeting educational goals."

The current $245,000 donation will assist children at Payson Christian School; a community school that is accredited by ACSI and Cognia. Established 35 years ago, the private school serves pre-schoolers through 8th graders, from Payson, Arizona, and the surrounding area.

"We are pleased that this will assist children with scholarships at Payson Community Christian School," said Mr. Earnhardt. "It has a reputation for educational excellence, and we know that children prosper there."

Current donations are part of an ongoing effort by the family-owned dealership group to support children and educational institutions. In the last four years, the company has helped dozens of students at Payson Christian School. These scholarships were part of the almost $2.3 million TOPS scholarships contributed by the dealership group over the last four years.

"At Earnhardt Auto Centers, we value education, and we care about children," said Mr. Earnhardt. "It was only natural that our family-owned business would contribute to TOPS."

TOPS for Kids works with hundreds (100s) of private schools across Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding region. The non-profit receives public donations and channels those into thousands (1,000s) of scholarships benefitting children statewide.

"Thus far, we have been able to provide almost $2.3 million in scholarships because of the generous giving of the Earnhardt family," said Tanya Delo, TOPS Kids Corporate Coordinator. "It's clear that the Earnhardt family has the heart to help underserved children of Arizona. Thanks to Earnhardt's generosity over the last four years, TOPS has assisted over 655 low-income and disabled students with their tuition needs in 11 different schools."

TOPS for Kids donors can request that their scholarships are directed to a particular school, however, the TOPS board has the final say in distributions. Scholarships are awarded to low-income and/or disabled students as well as displaced children in foster care.

"Payson Christian School is grateful for Mr. Hal Earnhardt's incredible financial support," said Dr. Aaron Walp, Administrator of Payson Christian School. "Hal has made it possible for dozens of students to attend our school over the last four years who could not have done so otherwise."

Earnhardt Auto Centers and the Earnhardt family are involved in numerous ongoing charitable projects. They are continuing the legacy of their founder, Tex Earnhardt.

"Beyond the fiscal assistance, Hal Earnhardt is a friend to our team," said Dr. Walp. "We are grateful for the years of support and look forward to a strong connection as time progresses."

Image 1: Earnhardt Auto Center Donation to Payson Christian School





In Photo: Sara Kariodimedjo, Sam Walter (teachers at Payson Christian), Harry Miller (Exec Dir at TOPS), Hal Earnhardt (Earnhardt Auto Centers), Tanya Delo, (Corp Coord at TOPS for Kids), and the 3rd and 4th grade class at Payson Christian









