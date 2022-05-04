Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement for the first quarter of 2022

| Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV

Antwerpen, BELGIUM

  • EPRA earnings per share amount to € 0,51 for Q1 2022: + 34% compared to Q1 2021. Expected EPRA result per share for 2022 between € 1,71 and € 1,75.
  • Acquisitions in Herstal and Breda. A rise in the fair value of investment properties of € 47 million, or 4%.
  • Additional development potential in Zeebrugge port area and new lease for units still to be constructed of about 30.000 m² at Genk Green Logistics.
  • Further diversification of financing partners: € 40 million financing with ABN AMRO Bank and € 50 million USPP with US insurer.

