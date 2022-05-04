Election of the Management Board and Audit Committee of AB Pieno žvaigždės

English Lithuanian

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Pieno Žvaigždės” took place on 28 April 2022, during which decisions were made on the formation of the Supervisory Board, the amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company, and the election of the members of the Supervisory Board. After the amended Articles of Association of AB “Pieno Žvaigždės” were registered with the Register of Legal Entities, the Supervisory Board started working in the Company and the following members were elected for a term of 4 years: Rolandas Petkus (independent member), Stanislav Kozel, Rokas Kvaraciejus (employee of the Company). On 4 May 2022 the Supervisory Board of the Company elected following 7 members of the Board of the Company for the term of office of 4 years: Voldemaras Klovas, Julius Kvaraciejus, Regina Kvaraciejienė, Vitalis Paškevičius, Gžegož Rogoža, Aleksandr Smagin, Artiom Smagin.

Stanislav Kozel was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Julius Kvaraciejus was elected as Chairman of the Board. The Supervisory Board appointed the following members of the Company’s Audit Committee: Aušra Joniūnienė (independent member), Gražina Buckiūnienė (independent member), Danutė Kairevičienė (employee of the Company).

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419