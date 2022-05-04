Nextbite Teams Up With YouTube Star Cody Ko for Delivery-Only Dessert Club Offerings

DENVER and LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader and innovator in virtual restaurants, today announced a new celebrity partnership with millennial favorite and YouTube star Cody Ko to offer a new delivery-only Dessert Club dessert menu. Nextbite matches in-demand virtual brands with under-utilized kitchens via technology to help restaurants succeed in the growing off-premises and digital era.

Cody Ko is a YouTuber , comedian , podcaster , investor, and rapper with over nine million followers across his social platforms. He first gained public attention via his short comedy skits on Vine and then with his witty, engaging digital content and custom merchandise line featuring his favorite sweet treats. Cody’s affinity for the sweet life helped to make the Dessert Club' menu come to life, and now through an exclusive partnership with Nextbite, an array of indulgent desserts will soon be available to consumers nationwide.

“It’s no secret that I'm a fan of the sweeter things in life. In fact, I'd say I indulge in some sort of treat on at least a nightly basis. That makes me the perfect person to tell you that these new Dessert Club menus are incredibly tasty - from the fried brownie bites to the funfetti skillet cookie,” said Cody Ko. “I wanted to share my love for desserts and Nextbite makes it easy to bring these decadent Dessert Club menu items to sweets fans everywhere because they work with restaurants to make it happen, helping them add new business and customers.”

The Nextbite Cody Ko dessert menu includes: fried brownie bites, traditional cinnamon sugar churros, chocolate PB skillet cookie and funfetti skillet cookie.

“With his more than 5 million YouTube subscribers, Cody Ko is a great partner for us to expand our reach to more people, and to help establish our growing dessert segment with a guy who definitely knows his way around sweets,” said Alex Canter, CEO and Co-founder of Nextbite. “Nextbite’s entertainment and celebrity strategy continues on an exciting path and you can expect to see more variety, talent and deliciousness in the coming months.”

To learn more or to sign up as a restaurant partner, visit nextbite.io/cody-ko-dessert-club .

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and off-premises technology solutions, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

