Men's Organic Cotton Briefs Canada - Frank And Oak's Sustainable Underwear Collection Launch

Canadian sustainable fashion brand Frank And Oak is urging customers to check out its line of men’s underwear that comes in several designs such as the classic trunk, boxer brief, striped trunk, and classic brief. The underwear collection is available in several colours such as navy, grey, black, brown, and dark red. The underwear collection also encompasses a range of sizes such as S, M, L, and XL. For more information on the launch visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-underwear?

A spokesperson for the company said: “Underwear is meant to disappear under your wardrobe to the point that you should completely forget that you are even wearing it. That is the sign of true comfort and that is the level of quality that we aspired to achieve when we started working on our men’s underwear collection. We believe that we have succeeded, and the results are as clear as day. Our customers love the products that we have so lovingly crafted using the best organic cotton that is sustainably sourced to give you the peace of mind that no ecological system was harmed, and no farming communities were exploited when it came to building these great products. We encourage you to order the design that suits your style from our sizeable collection and feel the difference for yourself. You can check out all the individual items in the Frank And Oak men’s underwear collection by heading over to the website.

As previously announced, the materials used in the men’s underwear collection include a mix of responsibly grown cotton that is harvested using sustainable methods, and Spandex to give the items that little bit of needed elasticity. Some of the items in the collection are crafted using recycled nylon that is composed of nylon fibres made from discarded nylon textiles re-spun into new yarns, reducing the use of resources. The items in the collection also feature an elastic waistband that is just the right size to keep the experience of wearing them throughout the day as comfortable as possible. The composition of nylon or cotton and spandex varies based on the type of product and its use.

Speaking about the company’s ambitions with its sustainable product lineup, a spokesperson said: “When we started in Montreal in 2012, our mission was to create an apparel brand that would speak to a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs. We have managed to achieve our original goals and we are proud of the significant impact we have had on the ecology of the regions from where we source our raw materials and the way we have changed the way the market thinks about sustainable clothing. Beyond 2022, which is our 10th year, we aim to associate with causes that reflect our values and help us form partnerships that work towards achieving the aim that we set for ourselves when we started this company. We design products that blend functionality and lifestyle using better materials and processes for the planet. We will continue down this exciting path and hopefully create even more eye-catching collections for innerwear, outerwear, loungewear, accessories, and more that are sure to make the world stop and take notice.”

Frank And Oak offers free standard shipping on orders over $75 to both Canadian and US addresses. For Canadian addresses, the company ships orders below $75 with standard shipping rates of $10 to ship in 3 to 5 days and expedited shipping rates of $20 to ship in 2 to 4 days. For the United States, the company ships orders below $75 with standard shipping rates of $15 to ship in 3 to 5 days and expedited shipping rates of $25 to ship in 2 to 4 days. Buyers who purchase from the website also have 15 days from the date their order is shipped to request a prepaid return shipping label online. To learn more about the the innovative sustainable underwear for men visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/men

