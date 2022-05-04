Octopus Titan VCT plc ( “Titan”)

Disposal of stake in Behaviosec Inc

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc is pleased to announce that Behaviosec Inc has been acquired by LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX. The resulting cash proceeds attributable to Titan are not materially different from the value at which Titan currently holds its investment in Behaviosec.

Behaviosec is a provider of behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication, verifying and protecting human digital identities by understanding how we uniquely type and swipe across devices. Titan first invested at the series A in 2014, and participated in three further rounds of investment between 2016 and 2020. Cumulatively, Titan invested £4.2m in Behaviousec.

This successful exit demonstrates the important role that Titan plays in investing in the people, ideas and industries that will help change the world.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75