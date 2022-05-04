New building planned nearby Akropolis in Klaipėda, Lithuania

English Lithuanian

The Klaipėda City Municipality has been presented with documents on the planned development of the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis in Klaipėda by construction of a new one-storey building with the commercial area of approx. 3,500 sq. m – next to the existing building.

The planned new building of approx. 3,500 sq. m should appear to the north of the existing shopping centre Akropolis, near the current entrance No. 3. The new building will house new shops that will allow to expand the range of goods and services currently offered to visitors. Along with the construction of the new building, the parking lot is also planned to be expanded – 243 new parking spaces are planned next to Akropolis.

More specific start date and the schedule of the construction operations will be communicated to the public after the completion of the design publicity procedure. The amount to be invested into the construction of the new building is not revealed at this moment.





